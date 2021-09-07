The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci reveals cancer diagnosis
Stanley Tucci, who starred in The Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Speaking to Vera magazine, the actor spoke about his diagnosis and treatment for the first time. Although he didn't give away too many details, in the interview Tucci confirmed he had been diagnosed with a tumour at the base of his tongue.www.goodhousekeeping.com
