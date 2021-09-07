The Daily Chop: Morton extension, Upcoming schedule, 2022 rotation, and more

For much of this season, the presumption has been that the AL Cy Young Award would be Gerrit Cole's to lose. But what if it's actually now Robbie Ray's to win?. As the $324 million arm pitching as well as ever for the team he rooted for growing up, Cole has both the numbers and the narrative to capture his first individual hardware, an honor that many expected the Yankees ace would one day claim. But could a pitcher who had to settle for an $8 million deal because his 2020 was so frustrating pull off an upset for the ages, especially after Cole took a couple extra days between starts after a sore left hamstring caused him to exit early on Sept. 7?

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO