Opinion: After signs of growth, these 12 young NFL players look poised to make waves in 2021

By Mike Jones, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

After months of preparation, the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off this week.

And so continues the journey: from one year to the next, from the offseason to training camp and the preseason and now to the games that count and the quest for greatness.

One of the most compelling aspects of the game involves the growth process and the potential offered by young prospects. Who will take the leap to become a high-impact player?

As is often the case, the NFL is rich with young talent entering this season, from up-and-coming wide receivers to budding pass-rushers, defensive backs and offensive linemen. And based on those players' showings in training camp and the preseason, talent evaluators project that by season’s end, a number of these them will have gone from promising prospect to household name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7mSm_0boayEEo00
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) pulls in a touchdown reception against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Brett Duke, AP

With the help of a collection of NFL scouts, coaches and other front office executives, who all spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity for competitive reasons, here’s a rundown of 12 incoming or under-the-radar players poised to make an impact in 2021.

  • Atlanta Falcons WR Russell Gage: The 6-0, 184-pound LSU product’s third NFL season translated into significant growth as he recorded 72 catches for 786 yards and four touchdowns. Now with Julio Jones gone, his opportunities should increase. “He got chances last year. Great separator and should be a huge third-down contributor,” an opposing NFC coach predicts. “Fast and explosive player, fits with (Calvin) Ridley and (rookie tight end Kyle) Pitts.”
  • Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen: After a rookie season in which Queen record 106 tackles and three sacks, the Ravens had high hopes that the LSU product could develop into one of their leading pass-rushers after Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue departed in free agency. Queen has not disappointed with a strong training camp and preseason. In Week 1 of the preseason, he recorded four tackles and a sack against the Saints and appears poised to carry the momentum over into the regular season.
  • Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown: Although  largely overlooked as a rookie out of Auburn last season, Brown played well even while being asked to do some unconventional things for the Panthers. But with Matt Rhule’s defense shifting to more of a traditional approach, foes are predicting a big impact from the 6-5, 326-pounder as he plays a role that better suits him.
  • Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: A rookie whom multiple AFC and NFC scouts project as an instant-impact player, Owusu-Koramoah seemingly is the total package. This preseason, the 6-1, 221-pound former Notre Dame standout displayed an ability to make open field tackles, rush the quarterback, cover receivers in the slot and contribute on special teams.
  • Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: He's only a rookie, but the Alabama cornerback enters the league with high expectations after being selected with the No. 9 overall pick. “I think he quickly becomes one of the best in the league,” a rival AFC talent evaluator said after seeing Surtain’s preseason play, which included a debut in which he recorded a pick-six and allowed zero catches allowed in 11 coverage snaps.
  • Green Bay Packers OL Elgton Jenkins : His coaches rave about his versatility and ability to play any spot on the offensive line, and leadership. Yet even after earning a Pro Bowl nod last season, Jenkins has largely remained overlooked at the national level. That could change this year, because with David Bakhtiari set to miss at least the first six weeks of the season, Jenkins is in line to start at left tackle. That will give the third-year Mississippi State product additional opportunities to showcase his athleticism and strength. Both internally and externally, Jenkins faces high expectations heaped on him entering the 2021 season.
  • Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson: The Rams boast a veteran receiver unit led by Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, and offseason addition DeSean Jackson aims to prove he remains a deep threat now that he's healthy again. However, many believe second-year pro Van Jefferson is primed for a significant leap this year. The 6-1, 200-pounder drafted in the second round out of Florida has showcased his speed and physicality during preseason practices while drawing praise from his coaches and teammates.
  • New England Patriots LB Josh Uche: Ankle and foot injuries led to a slow start to his rookie season, but once healthy, the pass-rusher from Michigan displayed impressive quickness and strength. Uche has largely flown under the radar thus far, but veteran teammates have started to sing his praises, and opponents are intrigued while predicting that Bill Belichick and the Patriots will find a variety of ways to take advantage of his gifts.
  • New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway: It’s a new era in New Orleans, and quarterback Jameis Winston could look to a young target as his go-to guy with Michael Thomas sidelined for the beginning of the season. An undrafted player in 2020, Callaway recorded 21 catches for 213 yards last season. But this preseason, he appears much more sure of himself, displaying a good feel for the game, savvy as a route-runner and sure hands. In two appearances this preseason, Callaway recorded eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets.
  • New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams: After a relatively quiet rookie season, Williams, the third pick of the 2019 draft, recorded seven sacks for the Jets last season. With Robert Saleh running the Jets' defense and boasting a strong track record of developing young defensive linemen, the 6-3, 303-pound Williams could take more strides in Year 3.
  • Seattle Seahawks TE Gerald Everett: After four seasons as the No. 2 tight end with the Rams, Everett joins NFC West-rival Seattle, following new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who has overhauled the system in an attempt to better support Russell Wilson and bring more explosiveness to the Seahawks' attack. An impactful tight end is a staple in that Mike Shanahan offense that Sean McVay passed on to Waldron, and Everett – coming off of back-to-back season with more than 35 catches and 400 yards – could emerge as a chain-moving threat to complement wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: The 32nd overall pick of this year's draft joined a defense full of veteran talent, including Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea. But if the preseason is any indication, it's only a matter of time before people start learning Tyron-Shoyinka's name. In three preseason games, he recorded two sacks and seven tackles while displaying a nasty streak, impressive athleticism, strength and versatility.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: After signs of growth, these 12 young NFL players look poised to make waves in 2021

NFL
