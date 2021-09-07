Another major storm could spell trouble for the East Coast

Happy Tuesday, Daily Briefing readers! Welcome back from the long weekend. Another major storm is churning in the Atlantic – and it's expected to affect the already-battered East Coast. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in New Jersey and New York City.

It's Jane , with Tuesday's news.

🚨 New this morning: A police officer exposed a video showing a death in custody. Now he’s facing prison time .

🏈 In the latest twist in the strange saga of Bishop Sycamore , the football team's new head coach said the self-proclaimed high school is not, in fact, an actual school .

🚨 A Marine veteran randomly targeted a family in a shooting that left 4 people, including an infant, dead, police say .

🔵 Michael K. Williams , who played Omar Little in “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” has died. He was 54 .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , hear from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, as case numbers begin to rival last year . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Here's what's happening today:

Hurricane Larry could push severe swells to East Coast

Forecasters are keeping a wary eye on a storm Tuesday that's making its way across the Atlantic. Hurricane Larry was causing big waves to form about 1,000 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea by Monday afternoon, and a series of smaller, developing storms could create more big problems for battered Louisiana's Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service said the hurricane probably won't make it to the USA, but "significant" swells will, reaching much of the East Coast by midweek and affecting the shoreline through the end of the week. The storm is "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the weather service said.

Biden to survey Ida devastation in New York, New Jersey

President Joe Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and Queens, New York, on Tuesday to survey the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Ida and its remnants . More than 60 people were killed by the storm; many drowned in cars or were swept away by flood waters. Ida is the deadliest hurricane the U.S. has seen in four years and the deadliest storm in the Northeast since 2012's catastrophic Superstorm Sandy, which killed more than 100 people. In the South, where Ida swept across Louisiana and Mississippi as a Category 4 monster, hundreds of thousands were still without power early Tuesday.

🎾 "9 million death threats and whatnot" : Shelby Rogers knows the routine after a big win — and, sadly, what awaits after an ugly loss .

👶🏼 "9/4/21" : Cardi B welcomed her second child with husband Offset, announcing the news in a photo with a blue heart emoji .

🔴 "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved" : A 6-year-old girl was killed on an amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, authorities said .

🌎 Labor Day for many Americans is a three-day weekend that provides a day to go shopping and marks the end of the summer. But, how did the holiday come about ?

🏈 Mississippi football head coach Lane Kiffin was not with the Rebels for their victory over Louisville because he tested positive for COVID-19, but he will still collect a $100,000 bonus .

GOP senators push Biden to release details on Afghanistan withdrawal

A group of 26 GOP senators are calling on President Joe Biden to release information by 5 p.m. Tuesday on the number of Americans, green card holders and special immigrant visa applicants who remain in Afghanistan. The coalition, led by Sen. Tom Cotton, wrote in a letter to the president: "Americans need to see that the United States will not abandon them to terrorists abroad forever." They also criticized Biden for the "poorly-planned" withdrawal. More than 123,000 people were flown out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and between 100-200 U.S. citizens remain in the country.

South Lake Tahoe residents return as Caldor Fire stalls

South Lake Tahoe residents who left the area under threat of wildfire last week will continue to return Tuesday as crews slowed the Caldor Fire from advancing. However, authorities warned that residents of the scenic forest area weren't out of the woods yet, with risks ranging from smoky, foul air to belligerent bears. Since mid-August, the Caldor Fire spread across nearly 340 square miles of dense national parks and forests, tree-dotted granite cliffs and scattered cabins and hamlets in the northern Sierra Nevada. But in recent days the winds eased and thousands of firefighters took advantage of the better weather to hack, burn and bulldoze fire lines, managing to contain 44% of the perimeter by Monday.

🎾 "Unprofessional" behavior : After she lost against Barbora Krejčíková at the US Open, Garbiñe Muguruza called out the timing of a medical timeout .

🔵 "It was too late for him" : One identical twin was vaccinated for COVID-19, the other wasn't. This is their story.

💉 Daily coronavirus infections are more than four times what the U.S. was seeing on Labor Day last year, according to data . For the latest coronavirus news, tap here .

😘 We weren’t the only ones highly entertained by that viral clip of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s chemistry on full display at Venice Film Festival .

FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story,' debuts

The third installment of Ryan Murphy's "American Crime Story," debuts Tuesday, centered on President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky . The FX anthology series focuses on sensationalized true crimes that have defined the American experience. "Impeachment" brings the scandal to light from the perspective of three of the women involved: Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded her friend Lewinsky discussing the affair; Paula Jones, who was suing Clinton for sexual harassment at the time; and Lewinsky. But despite the show's moments of brilliance, USA TODAY's TV critic Kelly Lawler writes that "Impeachment" ends up as a glossy, well-acted series without much to say.

📸 The best shots from the 2021 MLB season 📸

Sept 6: Carter Kieboom gets the full Gatorade bath after he chopped a three-hopper up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the Washington Nationals walked off the New York Mets. Amber Searls, USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in full swing – and our photographers were there to capture all the action. Check out our gallery of amazing shots.

