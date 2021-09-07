The man on VIP Ottawa’s speed dial

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com or follow Ryan on Twitter. It’s hard to know how to do justice to these terrible events in a single newsletter, let alone an item in it. The official memorial events have begun — and I’ll leave the reflecting to a selection of views from people and publications who were there. As an outsider to the United States, 9/11 was an event I immediately understood to have shattered not only lives but also personal and political identities. Two decades later, from another momentous event — the fall of Afghanistan — to the achievement of two women not even alive on 9/11 reaching the U.S. Open tennis final to be played Saturday on the anniversary — it feels like the end of an era that revolved around 9/11 and the American and global response to it.

