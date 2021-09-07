CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The man on VIP Ottawa’s speed dial

By NICK TAYLOR-VAISEY
POLITICO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented by Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today, a palate cleanser in the form of the nation's capital's favorite travel agent. Also, Abacus Data's David Coletto has new numbers — and you know you want to see them. Plus, the Curse of Politics crew on which week is the most pivotal of the campaign.

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The debate about the debate that could swing the election

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey with POLITICO Canada’s Andy Blatchford. Today, we explain Quebec's debate about the English-language leaders' debate that's simmering under the noses of most Canadians. Plus, we catch up with Catherine McKenna in her hometown of Hamilton. And David Coletto talks up every party's crucial mission to get out the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

In Tense Campaign, Canada's Trudeau Defends Snapping at Protester

RICHMOND, British Columbia (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday defended his decision to shout at a protester who insulted his wife, Sophie Gregoire, as an increasingly tense election race entered its final days. Trudeau, who has been heckled repeatedly by people protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations (https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-opposition-chief-lashes-partying-pm-trudeau-election-race-tightens-2021-09-13) and...
AMERICAS
POLITICO

Ottawa Playbook: T-minus 7 days, Battleground 905

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today, brand-new polling from Abacus Data we know you can't wait to read. Plus, we're in the 905 all week — taking tips on where to travel. And Nardwuar has officially entered the campaign.
ELECTIONS
kdal610.com

Canada opposition chief lashes “partying” PM Trudeau as election race tightens

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The head of Canada’s opposition Conservatives, facing possible election defeat, on Monday stepped up his attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, portraying him as a scandal-hit party goer obsessed with keeping power. Recent polls show Trudeau’s ruling Liberals have recovered from early setbacks and could eke out...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
POLITICO

Campaign 2021: That was your last debate, Canada

Presented by Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today, key takeaways from the only English-language debate that offered Canadians a look at federal party leaders who hope to be prime minister. Also, Quebec's premier gives Erin O'Toole a boost in that province. And election geeks, if you like maps — start your engines.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Justin Trudeau in the Last Chance Saloon

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com or follow Ryan on Twitter. It’s hard to know how to do justice to these terrible events in a single newsletter, let alone an item in it. The official memorial events have begun — and I’ll leave the reflecting to a selection of views from people and publications who were there. As an outsider to the United States, 9/11 was an event I immediately understood to have shattered not only lives but also personal and political identities. Two decades later, from another momentous event — the fall of Afghanistan — to the achievement of two women not even alive on 9/11 reaching the U.S. Open tennis final to be played Saturday on the anniversary — it feels like the end of an era that revolved around 9/11 and the American and global response to it.
AFGHANISTAN
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Up close and personal with Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com or follow Ryan on Twitter. This morning I’m excited to share the first episode of the new Global Insider podcast, featuring the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. You’ll have to listen to the episode to learn LTG’s three-day-long Gumbo preparation process...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Elections Canada#Air Canada#Politico Canada#Abacus Data#Twitter#Conservatives#Facebook#Harper Pmo#Air India#Liberals#Tories
wiartonecho.com

Election 2021: Leaders in B.C. and Ontario as campaign enters final week

OTTAWA — The three main federal party leaders are focused on B.C. and Ontario today as the election campaign heads into its final week. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this...
ELECTIONS
Public Radio International PRI

Justin Trudeau’s risky election gamble

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called snap elections this year, it seemed like a safe gamble. He had done relatively well containing COVID-19 and the country was starting to open up. But Trudeau's center-left Liberal Party's lead has vanished and it is now neck and neck in the polls with the center-right Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole. James Yan discussed the Canadian election on the Intelligence, a podcast from the Economist.
ELECTIONS
thefreepress.ca

Controversial anti-vaccine card protest draws smaller numbers to Vancouver streets

A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside of Vancouver City Hall on Monday (Sept. 13). The protest was planned by the Canadian Frontline Nurses, an organization led by two Ontario nurses currently under investigation by their governing body for spreading anti-vaccine information. Originally, Monday’s protest was scheduled for...
PROTESTS
POLITICO

Not the shot in the arm the world expected

WE’RE ALL IN THIS ... — As we enter another fall laden by Covid-19, the expected global action to help beat back the pandemic appears delayed. Rich countries continue to hog up on vaccines, while poor countries get the leftovers, critics say. Expectations of the G-7 and now of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Obituaries
TravelPulse

Direct Travel Acquires Ottawa's McCord Travel Management

Direct Travel, Inc. continues to grow its presence in key markets throughout Canada with the announcement today of an agreement to acquire Ottawa-based McCord Travel Management. The acquisition will bring together McCord Travel’s innovative and personalized approach to travel—provided to Canadian travellers for more than 20 years—with Direct Travel’s long...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy