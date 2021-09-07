Red Cross Asking For Cash Donations To Help With Fire Season
Some good news on Monday, South Lake Tahoe residents are starting to return home after evacuation orders were lifted on Sunday. Evacuation centers in Dayton and Yerington were able to close because of a lack of evacuees. Evacuation shelters in Douglas and Churchill counties are still open, but the Red Cross' emergency evacuation center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center has gone from 250 residents to only 100.www.ktvn.com
