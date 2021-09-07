CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Red Cross Asking For Cash Donations To Help With Fire Season

By Jefferson Tyler
KTVN.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome good news on Monday, South Lake Tahoe residents are starting to return home after evacuation orders were lifted on Sunday. Evacuation centers in Dayton and Yerington were able to close because of a lack of evacuees. Evacuation shelters in Douglas and Churchill counties are still open, but the Red Cross' emergency evacuation center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center has gone from 250 residents to only 100.

www.ktvn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sparks, NV
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Society
City
Dayton, NV
Local
California Society
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Sparks, NV
Society
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Volunteers#Fire Season#Charity#Yerington#The Red Cross#Tahoe

Comments / 0

Community Policy