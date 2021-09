MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A ceremony to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be held next weekend at the Alabama State Capitol. The ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 11 a.m., honors the men and women who endured hardships as prisoners of war or are missing in action and still unaccounted for. The day also pays tribute to the families who struggled with the cost of war.