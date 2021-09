Marriott says it is engaged in a “fight for talent” as it struggles to fill a 10,000-person staff shortage at its U.S. hotels amid a resurgence in bookings. In an interview Monday (Sept. 6) with the Financial Times, Marriott CEO Tony Capuano said redundancies during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic had left workers “rattled” about the future of the travel/tourism industry, leading to sharp drops in staffing levels.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO