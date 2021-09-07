CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson mourns demise of Michael K. Williams

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Tuesday expressed grief over the sudden demise of his late 'Snitch' co-star Michael K. Williams. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson shared a monochrome picture of the late 'The Wire' star and calling him his brother in the caption, he wrote, "You'll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, manalove to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high. Dj."Johnson and Michael worked together in the 2013 hit-action thriller film 'Snitch'. Michael starred as Malik Anderson, an extremely dangerous, high-ranking local drug dealer while John played the protagonist as John Matthews in the Ric Roman Waugh directorial film.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Loses “Highest Paid Actor” Status to Another Hollywood Superstar

When it comes to some of the paychecks actors and actresses receive, many of us may be potentially floored by the amount. Although not every person will understand why actors can make millions off of films, we must remember that their notoriety, popularity, and talent often bring in audiences to see the film, making them valuable and essential assets to the production’s overall financial success. This gives many actors and their agents a lot of leverage when it comes to negotiating their contracts.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Stephen King
Person
David Simon
Person
James Gunn
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
George Michael
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Spike Lee
Person
Tupac Shakur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Snitch#Instagram#The Lovecraft Country#Hbo#Boston Legal
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Talking About Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams' Deaths

Hollywood has suffered much loss in recent weeks. Just days after news surfaced that comedian Fuquan Johnson was found dead of an apparent overdose at an LA house party along with two others, veteran and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by a relative. Per TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered near Williams's body. Williams has been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years. Now, Johnson and Williams' peers are speaking out about their deaths, including Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy