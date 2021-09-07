CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

EXPLAINER: Why is history repeating itself in Guinea's coup?

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZewzZ_0boaw9hA00

Many hoped that Guinea s landmark 2010 election would finally bring the West African country a democratic leader after decades of corrupt dictatorship.

Instead President Alpha Conde decided to stick around for a third term, modifying the constitution so that the term limits no longer applied to him.

His plan to extend his rule prompted violent street protests in the capital, Conakry, last year — and ultimately sealed Conde's fate as vulnerable to a military coup.

Now soldiers in fatigues have once again crowded around a table this week to broadcast a statement — just as others have done so many times before in West Africa — decrying a corrupt president who they say wouldn't have left office any other way. Here is a look at how the region has confronted military coups like this in the past, and what scenarios could unfold in the coming weeks.

HOW DID HISTORY REPEAT ITSELF IN GUINEA?

It started with an outburst of gunfire near Guinea's presidential palace just like earlier coups. Guineans who had lived through two other takeovers and just as many assassination attempts stayed inside and waited to see who was really in control of the country. After hours of uncertainty and a group of little-known soldiers appeared on state television giving themselves a French acronym name. They spoke of reconciliation but made no promises on how long they would take to hand power back to civilians. And then came the video of the deposed Conde, disheveled in a half-buttoned shirt and blue jeans in the custody of mutinous soldiers.

If it feels all too familiar, it’s because a similar regime change unfolded in neighboring Mali just a little over a year ago. There too the junta decided President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had overstayed his welcome even though his elected term was not yet completed. They eventually promised to organize elections in 18 months' time to return the country to civilian rule but it increasingly looks like that target will be missed.

ARE PEOPLE GOING TO ACCEPT THIS COUP D'ETAT?

State television — now under the control of the junta — has carried images of jubilant Guineans taking to the streets to greet the military convoy. But the real test could be whether forces loyal to the ousted president ultimately accept the coup or instead potentially stage a counter-coup.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS already has condemned the power grab, and everyone from the United States to Russia has expressed concern in varying degrees about where this all could head.

WHAT CAN BE DONE TO RETURN GUINEA TO DEMOCRATIC RULE?

The African Union typically suspends the membership of a country after a coup d'etat. And in West Africa, former colonizer France still carries a lot of economic clout and can also impose targeted sanctions.

But in Mali's case it ultimately took the regional threat of economic sanctions to get the coup leaders to agree to transitional governments in both 2012 and 2020.

The West African regional bloc, though, has its own credibility problems. It allowed not only Conde but also Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara to seek third terms last year despite the constitutional wrangling needed.

And despite early threats, ECOWAS ultimately gave in to the Mali junta's timeline for holding new elections, accepting an 18-month delay after earlier saying that democracy had to be restored within a year.

WILL THIS END BADLY FOR GUINEA AND WEST AFRICA?

Guinea's mining industry already has taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about political stability could cause foreign companies to reconsider their presence. Guinea's junta leaders went to great lengths Monday to reassure the international community that they would honor all existing agreements, a gesture aimed at keeping the country's essential mining revenues flowing.

The junta purports to be acting on behalf of the Guinean people, but already there are concerns about whether military rule could lead to human rights violations.

Security forces in Guinea come with a deeply tarnished record: In 2009 they opened fire on a group of demonstrators protesting then coup leader Moussa “Dadis" Camara's plans to run for president and stay in power. More than 150 people died and at least 100 women were raped in a soccer stadium, crimes that more than a decade later have yet to be tried in court.

The bigger concern could be what message this week's coup will send other West African leaders seeking to stay in power, analysts say. There are fears that the recent coups in Mali and Guinea could lead to more political instability in the region.

Even if the ruling juntas in both countries do eventually hold elections, will military leaders simply rebrand themselves as civilian candidates? For now, there's a more immediate concern in Guinea: Do others in the military think they should be steering the country's fate?

Comments / 0

Related
Foreign Policy

Guinea’s Military Coup Was Both Predictable and Avoidable

On the evening of Sept. 5, Guineans watched 41-year-old Colonel Mamady Doumbouya—a member of the country’s elite special forces and a former French legionnaire—declare on state television that forces loyal to him had deposed 83-year-old President Alpha Condé. A new military junta was in charge of the West African nation, one that intended to establish a “government of national union” and promised to transition away from the “personalization of political life” that had plagued the country under Condé’s increasingly autocratic and corrupt rule.
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

World governments quick to condemn coup in West Africa's Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea: Soldiers mutinied in the West African nation of Guinea, detaining President Alpha Conde on Sunday. Gunfire was reported near the presidential palace in the capital. Later in the evening, state television announced that the government had been dissolved and a coup d'etat had taken place. Appearing on television,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alassane Ouattara
WTOP

Guinea’s overseas-based players trapped after coup

Guinea’s overseas-based players remained trapped in their country on Monday after soldiers overthrew the government and took power in a coup the day before the national team was due to play a World Cup qualifier in the capital Conakry. Liverpool said it was in “constant contact” with midfielder Naby Keita...
FIFA
The Independent

Soldiers detain Guinea’s president and dissolve government in apparent military coup

Guinea’s president has been detained by soldiers in an apparent coup d’etat after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the African nation’s capital.In an announcement on state television on Sunday, Col Mamadi Doumbouya said that the country’s borders had been closed, its constitution had been declared invalid and its government had been dissolved.Mr Doumbouya addressed the nation from state television headquarters, draped in a Guinean flag with about a half dozen other soldiers flanked at his side.“We will no longer entrust politics to one man; we will entrust it to the people,” the colonel said...
WORLD
WEKU

Guinea's Military Declared A Coup. What Happens Next Is Uncertain

One day after the military stormed the president of Guinea's palace and took him into custody, the coup's leader ordered ministers from the ousted government not to depart the country and to hand over their official vehicles. In a meeting Monday with the ministers — who had been warned that...
POLITICS
Daily Herald

Military junta opens talks over Guinea's future post-coup

CONAKRY, Guinea -- Guinea's longtime opposition leaders voiced support Tuesday for the country's new military rulers as a four-day summit got under way that is aimed at charting the West African nation's future following a coup just over a week ago. Pressure, though, is expected to mount this week for...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Coup#Coups#Military Junta#West African#French#Ecowas#The African Union#Guinean
Washington Post

Here’s what we know about the unfolding coup in Guinea

Special Forces overthrew the government of Guinean president Alpha Condé on Sunday, adding another apparent coup d’etat to the West African nation’s lengthy history of military takeovers. Condé, 83, took power 11 years ago in Guinea’s first democratic election since independence from France in 1958. Here is what you need...
AFRICA
Daily Gate City

Senate Democrats react to Gen. Milley China call

Two Democratic Senators are weighing in on phone calls between Gen. Mark Milley, the United States' top military officer and his Chinese counterpart about fears Donald Trump would start a war in his final weeks as president. (September 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Myanmar anti-coup protesters attack more cell towers

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar said Wednesday they had destroyed four military-owned communications towers over the last week, as demonstrators step up attacks on government infrastructure. Since last Thursday anti-junta fighters have destroyed four communications towers belonging to the military-owned Mytel in western Chin state, according to a spokesperson for the "Zoland People's Defence Force." 
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
International Business Times

Kosovo War Crimes Court Begins First Case

The first case at a special court probing Kosovo's 1998-1999 independence conflict begins on Wednesday in The Hague, with the war crimes trial of a former rebel leader. Salih Mustafa, 49, a commander in the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), faces charges of murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention that date back to the war with Serbia.
POLITICS
The Independent

Far-right leader in Germany is caught out by child interviewer

Germany’s far-right party, AfD spokesperson Tino Chrupalla embarrassed himself when he couldn’t name even a single German poem on children’s TV after just stressing the importance of teaching German folk songs and poems in schools across the country. Mr Chrupalla, one of the two lead candidates from AfD — Alternativ...
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

Shamima Begum is our problem – the government cannot just wish her away

So Shamima Begum has asked the UK public for forgiveness. The London schoolgirl who ran away to join Isis aged 15 has said that she is sorry “from the bottom of my heart”. Speaking during an interview on Good Morning Britain, the now 22-year old said that she wished to return and would face court and that she would “rather die than go back to IS [Isis]”.
POLITICS
The Independent

How the Czech Republic and Poland are putting the EU’s climate strategy at risk

Data from the European Environment Agency makes damning reading for the Czech Republic. The country is the EU’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita. And while the top two greenhouse gas guzzlers, Luxembourg and Ireland, are reducing their carbon footprints, Czech emissions are actually increasing. The poor performance of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thousands protest against Bukele government in El Salvador

Thousands of people marched in El Salvador's capital Wednesday against the government of President Nayib Bukele who protesters say has concentrated too much power, weakened the independence of the courts and may seek re-election. Some marchers are also protesting the controversial decision by Bukele to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to do so. Officials rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” one week ago, but the system has been down frequently for maintenance.The populist president elected in 2019 has maintained high popularity with his vows to stamp out corruption that...
SOCIETY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti’s Political Parties Agree on Transition Government

Haiti’s main political parties have reached an agreement establishing a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. The agreement, reached over the weekend, establishes a Council of Ministers under the leadership of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. “I have the assurance that this agreement...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Russia opposition stifled but unbowed as Duma election nears

MOSCOW — (AP) — In the months before Sunday's parliamentary election in Russia, authorities unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, making sure that the best-known and loudest Kremlin critics didn’t run. Some were barred from seeking public office under new, repressive laws. Some were forced to leave the country...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

243K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy