CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The actor who plays Prince William in the new Lifetime movie said he added a bald patch to his head and pursed his lips to get into character

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TabEp_0boavnge00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHGEX_0boavnge00

Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/ FilmMagic/ Getty Images.

  • "Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace" premiered on Lifetime on Monday.
  • Jordan Whalen, who plays Prince William, told Insider he used a bald patch to get into character.
  • "You've got to do whatever you can to give yourself permission to play that character," Whalen said.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

There are no lengths that some actors won't go to in order to secure their dream role.

For Jordan Whalen, who plays Prince William in "Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace," this included "adding a bald patch" to his head and "pursing his lips" like the British royal.

The film, which premiered on Lifetime on Monday, tells the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from royal duties.

Whalen reprised his role after previously playing William in the 2019 Lifetime movie, "Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal." During an interview with Insider in 2019, the actor said his first priority was a trip to the hair and make-up department, so they could "add a bald patch" to make him look more like the prince.

"I got to experience life as someone who is balding," Whalen previously told Insider. "Going to a restaurant when I wasn't filming was a little different. There's a paranoia that comes with that, wondering if your hairline is receding - and thankfully I didn't have to worry about that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5RRg_0boavnge00
Prince William.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"It helps you as an actor, like putting on a new pair of shoes," he explained. "You've got to do whatever you can to give yourself permission to play that character."

When asked if there were any particular mannerisms he picked up from the prince, Whalen replied: "He purses his lips a lot.

"It's one thing to see it, and another to try and understand why he does it. It's an unconscious thing - we all have them. But you wonder, was he uncomfortable, or was he reminding himself of etiquette in that moment?" he said. "All of the times he has been seen doing it has been in the public eye, like during the walkabout with the Queen at Grenfell Tower, or when talking to the press."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jukPq_0boavnge00

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Whalen, who is from Iowa and based in New York City, had to work with a dialect coach during the first two days on set in 2019. The star said he found it easier to continue to speak in the accent, even when the cameras weren't rolling.

"While on location in Vancouver I stayed in the accent all the time, even when just talking with the hair and make-up department," he said. "I even managed to fool a couple of the Brits on set, who didn't realize it wasn't my actual accent.

"But the most helpful thing was hanging out with Charlie, who plays Harry, because he's from Britain. He doesn't have the same dialect as William, but it was still helpful being able to speak with him and mirror certain sounds," he added. "Eventually, even my thoughts changed dialect."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Royal Author Reveals How Prince Harry Wants To Be More Important Than Prince William

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have been on different paths for many years now, perhaps even dating back to their teenage days. William, the future king of England, has almost always been regarded as the more mature brother while Harry was pegged as the more mischievous one. As Showbiz Cheatsheet points out, Harry seemed to always have "trouble fitting in" while William was a "star student." Drawing comparisons to his mother, Princess Diana, Harry has seemingly always sought for something beyond the hand he was dealt; back in May, the Duke of Sussex told Dax Shepard that he knew that he wanted to leave his royal life behind fairly early on in his adult life.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason William And Kate Aren't Showing New Pictures Of Their Children

When Prince William and Kate Middleton share photos of their children, it makes instant headlines, as followers of the royal couple are always eager to gobble up any glimpses into their personal lives. In September 2019, William and Kate commemorated Prince George and Princess Charlotte going back to school with an adorable snap that was shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Young Charlotte wore a button-up, dark blue sweater over a collared shirt as she hugged her older brother, who wore a V-neck sweater. The two sported uniforms from the Thomas's Battersea school, and the occasion was especially notable for Charlotte as it was her first day at school with her brother, per Forbes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Cosmopolitan

Here's why Prince William and Kate Middleton might be moving to Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton are "seriously considering" moving to Windsor to be closer to the Queen, according to a Royal source. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, currently split their time between Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Hall in Norfolk. But, a Royal insider...
WINDSOR, CA
districtchronicles.com

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s adorable nickname for William

WE may know them as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – but for George, Charlotte and Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince William are just plain old mum and dad. And as they don’t have to bother with formalities at home, Prince George has come up with an adorable nickname for his dad.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Bald#The Prince#Purses#British Royal Family#Wireimage Getty Images#Brits
Daily Mirror

Everything we know about James Middleton's wedding - royal guests, cute photo and dogs

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James finally tied the knot with his fiancée Alizée Thevenet at the weekend. James, 34, took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that he had married "love of his life" Alizée in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends - thought to include his sister, Prince William and his nephews and niece Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Page Six

Prince Harry, Prince William pay tribute to Prince Philip in new doc

Memories of Prince William and Prince Harry with the late Prince Philip will be revealed in never-before-seen footage from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection. The sentimental clips will be shown in the BBC’s upcoming documentary celebrating the Duke of Edinburgh’s life, “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” which airs next week.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Turns Out Prince Harry and Prince William Still "Aren't Talking That Much"

Update on exactly where Prince Harry and Prince William stand amid their ongoing tension. Apparently, the brothers still aren't particularly in touch, with Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie saying their relationship is "one of distance" and that they are not in regular communication. "The relationship between Harry and William is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

131K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy