The actor who plays Prince William in the new Lifetime movie said he added a bald patch to his head and pursed his lips to get into character

Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/ FilmMagic/ Getty Images.

"Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace" premiered on Lifetime on Monday.

Jordan Whalen, who plays Prince William, told Insider he used a bald patch to get into character.

"You've got to do whatever you can to give yourself permission to play that character," Whalen said.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

There are no lengths that some actors won't go to in order to secure their dream role.

For Jordan Whalen, who plays Prince William in "Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace," this included "adding a bald patch" to his head and "pursing his lips" like the British royal.

The film, which premiered on Lifetime on Monday, tells the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from royal duties.

Whalen reprised his role after previously playing William in the 2019 Lifetime movie, "Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal." During an interview with Insider in 2019, the actor said his first priority was a trip to the hair and make-up department, so they could "add a bald patch" to make him look more like the prince.

"I got to experience life as someone who is balding," Whalen previously told Insider. "Going to a restaurant when I wasn't filming was a little different. There's a paranoia that comes with that, wondering if your hairline is receding - and thankfully I didn't have to worry about that."

Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"It helps you as an actor, like putting on a new pair of shoes," he explained. "You've got to do whatever you can to give yourself permission to play that character."

When asked if there were any particular mannerisms he picked up from the prince, Whalen replied: "He purses his lips a lot.

"It's one thing to see it, and another to try and understand why he does it. It's an unconscious thing - we all have them. But you wonder, was he uncomfortable, or was he reminding himself of etiquette in that moment?" he said. "All of the times he has been seen doing it has been in the public eye, like during the walkabout with the Queen at Grenfell Tower, or when talking to the press."

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Whalen, who is from Iowa and based in New York City, had to work with a dialect coach during the first two days on set in 2019. The star said he found it easier to continue to speak in the accent, even when the cameras weren't rolling.

"While on location in Vancouver I stayed in the accent all the time, even when just talking with the hair and make-up department," he said. "I even managed to fool a couple of the Brits on set, who didn't realize it wasn't my actual accent.

"But the most helpful thing was hanging out with Charlie, who plays Harry, because he's from Britain. He doesn't have the same dialect as William, but it was still helpful being able to speak with him and mirror certain sounds," he added. "Eventually, even my thoughts changed dialect."