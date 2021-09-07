CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2018 Silver Ford Escape

Roanoke Times
 8 days ago

All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!.

roanoke.com

torquenews.com

Ford Escape Power Transfer Unit (PTU) Fluid Servicing is an Easy DIY Garage Project

Are you the owner of a Ford Escape and looking to save yourself a significant amount of money and headache? Then you really need to consider changing the fluid on your Escape’s PTU as on easy DIY maintenance job that you can do at home in your garage or driveway to avoid eventual disaster. Read along and watch an informative video that takes you step-by-step through this maintenance procedure.
Roanoke Times

2008 Silver Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Clean CARFAX. Silver 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you want the benefits of Mercedes engineering, German build quality, American-style...
Motor1.com

2022 Lexus LX 600 Spied In Heavy Camo Hiding Land Cruiser Bones

Technically speaking, this is our second sighting of the next-generation Lexus LX. Earlier in August we saw a couple of LX blurry photos capturing a test vehicle from the driver side and front, taken from a moving vehicle. These new images come from our spy sources planted on terra firma with a camera at the ready, and as such, there's much to see despite the heavy camouflage.
Roanoke Times

2017 Shadow Black Ford Explorer

CARFAX One-Owner. Shadow Black 2017 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 4WD. * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:
Roanoke Times

2021 Black Ford F-250SD

Agate Black Metallic 2021 Ford F-250SD King Ranch 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 7.3L V8 PFI SOHC 16V Federal 385hp 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2016 White Orchid Pearl Honda Accord

All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!.
Roanoke Times

2014 Urban Titanium Metallic Honda CR-V

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Ford F-150

Carbonized Gray Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-30

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2011 Smoke Nissan Titan

Alloy Wheels, Power Mirror Package, Tow Package, Titan SV, Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 4WD, Smoke, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18" Chrome Clad Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Captain's Chairs, Chrome Billet Grille Insert, Chrome Mirrors & Door Handles, Chrome Step Rails, Class IV Integrated Receiver Hitch, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Heavy Metal Edition Badging, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, Lockable Center Console, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear Passenger Air Vents, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SV Heavy Metal Package, SV Value Truck Package, SV Value Truck Package Floor Mats, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Pre-Wiring (Under Instrument Panel).
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Duramax Gets Significantly Higher Towing Capacity

General Motors has pulled the covers on the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, introducing a variety of changes and updates over the pre-refresh 2021 model year and 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Among these is a significantly higher towing capacity for models equipped with the 3.0L I6 LM2 turbodiesel Duramax.
SlashGear

2022 Subaru WRX debuts with rugged body cladding and 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine

The 2022 Subaru WRX is the fifth generation of the brand’s mythical all-wheel-drive rally-inspired sedan to hit the automotive scene. The all-new WRX is also the second-generation model to drop the “Impreza” moniker beginning in 2015. However, the new WRX is still riding on the underpinnings of the current Impreza, adopting a reinforced version of the Subaru Global Platform.
thelascopress.com

Ford Releases Sneak Peek of 2023 Ford Ranger

Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, MI — September 12, 2021. Ford truck fans get a preview of the New 2023 Ford Ranger in a video just released by the company. Impressive performance under a variety of driving conditions is showcased in the clip. About the 2021 Ford Ranger. The only midsize...
gmauthority.com

GM Recommends Dealers Order 2022 Chevy Equinox In These Trims

As GM prepares to finally start building the refreshed 2022 Chevy Equinox on October 4th, the automaker has provided dealers with the trim levels it recommends they order the updated crossover. Per documents seen by GM Authority, Chevrolet recommends that dealers follow the following trim mix when ordering the Equinox:
Motor1.com

2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD Could Get Diesel With Over 500 HP: Report

The refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado half-ton pickup truck is still fresh in our minds, having just debuted on September 9. The larger heavy-duty trucks are still under wraps and will likely debut in 2022 for the 2023 model year. If new rumors about power are true, updated styling won't be the big news for the Silverado HD. Class-leading horsepower and torque will be the talk of the town.
thedrive

How the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Diesel Tows Two Tons More Than Last Year

A new Silverado equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine and max towing package can handle up to 13,300 pounds. Most headlines surrounding the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado unveiled today are talking about the spicy new ZR2 variant—and for good reason. The ZR2 not only looks cool but has front and rear e-lockers and Multimatic DSSV dampers. However, there's something else that's impressive and admittedly more relevant to pickup truck buyers that's not being covered as much: The Silverado's towing improvements with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel.
Motor1.com

New BMW 5 Series Spied And Rendered With Sleek Look

The 2021 IAA in Munich has been making the headlines for the last two days with debuts of new concepts and production vehicles. That doesn’t mean the automakers are not working on their upcoming products as the show happens, though, and we have just received a new batch of spy photos with the next-generation BMW 5 Series. In fact, these prototypes were spied in Munich, not far away from the venues where the show is hosted.
