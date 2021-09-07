2018 Silver Ford Escape

Alloy Wheels, Power Mirror Package, Tow Package, Titan SV, Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 4WD, Smoke, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18" Chrome Clad Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Captain's Chairs, Chrome Billet Grille Insert, Chrome Mirrors & Door Handles, Chrome Step Rails, Class IV Integrated Receiver Hitch, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Heavy Metal Edition Badging, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, Lockable Center Console, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear Passenger Air Vents, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SV Heavy Metal Package, SV Value Truck Package, SV Value Truck Package Floor Mats, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Pre-Wiring (Under Instrument Panel).
Comments / 0