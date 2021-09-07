Efficient access to aliphatic esters by photocatalyzed alkoxycarbonylation of alkenes with alkyloxalyl chlorides
Aliphatic esters are essential constituents of biologically active compounds and versatile chemical intermediates for the synthesis of drugs. However, their preparation from readily available olefins remains challenging. Here, we report a strategy to access aliphatic esters from olefins through a photocatalyzed alkoxycarbonylation reaction. Alkyloxalyl chlorides, generated in situ from the corresponding alcohols and oxalyl chloride, are engaged as alkoxycarbonyl radical fragments under photoredox catalysis. This transformation tolerates a broad scope of electron-rich and electron-deficient olefins and provides the corresponding β-chloro esters in good yields. Additionally, a formal β-selective alkene alkoxycarbonylation is developed. Moreover, a variety of oxindole-3-acetates and furoindolines are prepared in good to excellent yields. A more concise formal synthesis of (±)-physovenine is accomplished as well. With these strategies, a wide range of natural-product-derived olefins and alkyloxalyl chlorides are also successfully employed.www.nature.com
