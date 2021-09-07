CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate energy efficiency and negative capacitance in ferroelectric 2D/2D TFET from cryogenic to high temperatures

Cover picture for the articleNpj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 76 (2021) Cite this article. We report the fabrication process and performance characterization of a fully integrated ferroelectric gate stack in a WSe2/SnSe2 Tunnel FETs (TFETs). The energy behavior of the gate stack during charging and discharging, together with the energy loss of a switching cycle and gate energy efficiency factor are experimentally extracted over a broad range of temperatures, from cryogenic temperature (77 K) up to 100 °C. The obtained results confirm that the linear polarizability is maintained over all the investigated range of temperature, being inversely proportional to the temperature T of the ferroelectric stack. We show that a lower-hysteresis behavior is a sine-qua-non condition for an improved energy efficiency, suggesting the high interest in a true NC operation regime. A pulsed measurement technique shows the possibility to achieve a hysteresis-free negative capacitance (NC) effect on ferroelectric 2D/2D TFETs. This enables sub-15 mV dec−1 point subthreshold slope, 20 mV dec−1 average swing over two decades of current, ION of the order of 100 nA µm−2 and ION/IOFF > 104 at Vd = 1 V. Moreover, an average swing smaller than 10 mV dec−1 over 1.5 decades of current is also obtained in a NC TFET with a hysteresis of 1 V. An analog current efficiency factor, up to 50 and 100 V−1, is achieved in hysteresis-free NC-TFETs. The reported results highlight that operating a ferroelectric gate stack steep slope switch in the NC may allow combined switching energy efficiency and low energy loss, in the hysteresis-free regime.

