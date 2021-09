The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has revealed that 84 per cent of the world's skyscrapers over 200 metres have been built in the past 20 years. The statistic forms part of The Global Impact of 9/11 on Tall Buildings report created by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) to investigate the impact that the 9/11 terrorist attack had on the design of skyscrapers.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO