GovExec Daily: How the Air Force is Building the 'Office of the Future'
The COVID-19 crisis has forced so many of us to remote work, including the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center. The center’s mission might be different than the one at your workplace, but the center's workforce proved the mission can be accomplished anywhere during the pandemic. The crisis has led the center leadership to rethink the nature of work, prompting the launch of the Office of the Future project.www.govexec.com
