A massive wildfire has forced the evacuation of another two towns in southern Spain days after hundreds of people were rushed out of a popular resort.The Spanish military has now been deployed to help tackle the blaze which began on Wednesday near Estepona in the Costa del Sol, an area popular with British tourists and expatriates.Fanned by strong winds and high late-summer temperatures, the flames have driven hundreds of people from their homes and killed one emergency worker. Authorities in Andalucia believe the fire may have been started deliberately."We will work in coordination and without rest in the face of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO