HEARINGS TO BE HELD TODAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT

Several different hearings are on the docket for today at Indiana County Court. One of those hearings will be for a writ of habeas corpus for 37-year-old Tiffany Wissinger of Indiana, who was charged with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fraudulent procurement of drugs for herself and others and two counts of insurance fraud for an incident that was reported on July 20th of 2018.