Elections

Protesters throw gravel at Justin Trudeau during bitter Canadian election campaign

By Roland Oliphant,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Trudeau said an anti-vaccine "mob" was "foaming at the mouth" after the group threw rocks at him during a campaign stop in Canada's increasingly fraught and volatile election. Stones appeared to hit the Canadian Prime Minister when he boarded his campaign bus to jeers following a visit to a...

Narcity

Justin Trudeau Has Spoken Out After He Roasted A Protester Who 'Went After' His Family

One day after an incident with a protester in B.C., Justin Trudeau has spoken out about what happened and why he roasted the person who "went after" his family. According to Global News, the protester had yelled obscenities at Trudeau and also made derogatory comments about his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. At one point, he shouted back and said, "Isn't there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?"
ADVOCACY
Vice

Even If He Wins, Justin Trudeau Loses

In mid-August, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap election in a not-so-subtle effort to secure more political power. It was a move that surprised no one: Trudeau, who had been heading a minority government, was hopeful that his pandemic track record would catapult his party into majority territory.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Trudeau Slams Anti-Vaxx Protester Who Called His Wife a ‘Whore’

A protester called Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a “whore” and Justin Trudeau “fucking chicken shit” at an outdoor interview on the Canadian prime minister’s campaign trail on Monday. Trudeau, who was preparing for a media interview on the scene, pulled down his mask and replied, “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?”
PROTESTS
Bob Rae
Person
Justin Trudeau
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau slammed over rising inflation as election race tightens

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The leader of Canada's main opposition party on Wednesday said a surge in inflation last month highlighted the failure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's economic policies, and urged Canadians to vote out the government in an election on Monday. Erin O'Toole, whose Conservatives...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Trudeau’s Troubled Path to Canada’s Sept. 20 Snap Election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign for a third term has not gone according to script. The Sept. 20 snap election, Canada’s second in less than two years, was to be an easy victory for him. Instead, it’s turned into a squeaker. Polls suggest Trudeau’s Liberal Party is barely ahead of the Conservatives, having perhaps misjudged the public mood.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Has Justin Trudeau's snap election backfired? Sheen wears off Canadian Camelot

It seemed like shrewd politics when Justin Trudeau decided to call an early election in mid-August. He had a poll lead of nearly 7 points, his government was thought to have handled the coronavirus pandemic well, and unemployment was falling. The Conservatives, meanwhile, were in disarray, with right-wing columnists having...
ELECTIONS
hot96.com

Canada’s ‘Mad Max’ stokes anti-vax rage – and could help Trudeau

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CANDIAC, Quebec (Reuters) – Maxime Bernier, a former cabinet minister nicknamed “Mad Max”, is channelling anger against mandatory vaccines into surprising support for his populist People’s Party of Canada (PPC) in the country’s tight election race. His efforts may end up helping the man he calls a “fascist psychopath”:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Election#Gravel#Conservatives#Canadians#The United Nations#Liberal Party#House Of Commons#Nanos Research
Telegraph

Justin Trudeau lashes out at heckler who yelled sexist slur about his wife

Justin Trudeau lashed out at a heckler who made a sexist slur about his wife as he faced more angry protesters on the campaign trail on Monday. The Canadian prime minister has encountered vocal opposition over his vaccine mandates as he traverses the country ahead of the snap election he called for September 20.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ex-Canada Minister Who Clashed With PM Trudeau Says He Broke Many Promises

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who quit the Cabinet in 2019 after a clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Tuesday said voters should remember he had broken many of his promises. Wilson-Raybould became the first indigenous person to be named justice minister when Trudeau appointed...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Canadian PM Trudeau not sorry for snapping at protester who insulted his wife

RICHMOND, British Columbia (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in an increasingly tight election race, on Tuesday said he had no regrets over snapping at a protester who insulted his wife, Sophie Gregoire. Trudeau, who has been heckled repeatedly by people opposed to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-opposition-chief-lashes-partying-pm-trudeau-election-race-tightens-2021-09-13, reacted sharply...
AMERICAS
Washington Post

Don’t blame Canada’s vitriolic election on U.S. politics. It’s as Canadian as it gets.

Supriya Dwivedi is a Liberal commentator and a former talk-radio host who currently works as senior counsel for Enterprise Canada, a national strategic communications firm. If you were just tuning into Canadian politics for the first time during this federal election, you would be inundated with headlines and news stories detailing the mob of vitriolic demonstrators who have been following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign. Ever since the election was scheduled for Sept. 20, the Liberals have been dogged by a vociferous group of protesters who often express anti-vaccine and anti-mask positions. Experts on extremism are quick to point out that there are also far-right elements to the protests that can’t be ignored. Things took a turn for the worse when, this month, the prime minister was pelted with gravel as he boarded the campaign bus.
ELECTIONS
wiartonecho.com

Election 2021: Leaders in B.C. and Ontario as campaign enters final week

OTTAWA — The three main federal party leaders are focused on B.C. and Ontario today as the election campaign heads into its final week. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this...
ELECTIONS
Public Radio International PRI

Justin Trudeau’s risky election gamble

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called snap elections this year, it seemed like a safe gamble. He had done relatively well containing COVID-19 and the country was starting to open up. But Trudeau's center-left Liberal Party's lead has vanished and it is now neck and neck in the polls with the center-right Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole. James Yan discussed the Canadian election on the Intelligence, a podcast from the Economist.
ELECTIONS

