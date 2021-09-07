CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daemon X Machina is the Next Game Trial for European Nintendo Switch Online Members

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaemon X Machina is a mech-based third-person action game that Nintendo and developer Marvelous Entertainment put out back in 2019. With its immersive mech customization, beautiful art direction, and engaging combat, Daemon X Machina garnered some positive reviews and a number of fans upon release. Now, European Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to play the game free for a week:

Daemon X Machina getting a trial version

Nintendo announces that a trial version of Daemon X Machina Will be available. The only condition of use is membership of Nintendo Switch Online. Daemon X Machina has been available for Switch since September 13, 2019.
LEGO Super Mario 64 Set Announced

The mysterious LEGO question mark block that was teased yesterday has been shown off in its full glory. Lo and behold, it turns out that the enormous cube houses within it a series of miniaturized locales from Super Mario 64. Thusly dubbed the LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, it will be available beginning October 1.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Delightful story that will grip until the end; the Meiji setting adds an abundance of flavor and flair to the game in terms of setting and historical backdrop; wonderful visuals and animations; courtroom antics are funner than ever thanks to multiple witnesses now taking the stand; lots of great extras to enjoy; memorable soundtrack.
