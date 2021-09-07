Daemon X Machina is the Next Game Trial for European Nintendo Switch Online Members
Daemon X Machina is a mech-based third-person action game that Nintendo and developer Marvelous Entertainment put out back in 2019. With its immersive mech customization, beautiful art direction, and engaging combat, Daemon X Machina garnered some positive reviews and a number of fans upon release. Now, European Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to play the game free for a week:www.nintendojo.com
