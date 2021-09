Dahlias and sunflowers. Who knew there were so many varieties? Every week I walk the market and am amazed by the beautiful flowers that our farmers grow, pick and arrange for our customers. In early September, you will find an almost unbelievable selection of dahlias as you wander and shop. Blooms range from smaller than your fist to bigger than a child’s face. As far as the colors, they range from pastels to dark purples. Combine these with the various sunflowers grown by the farmers, and each bouquet is a work of art, unique in their design and colors.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO