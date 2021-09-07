CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Philip Summers Shuts Down Hand-Drawn Game Guides

nintendojo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Summers has garnered a lot of attention over the past couple of years thanks to his Hand-Drawn Game Guide series of players guides. Summers, as the series’ name attests, draws everything by hand, as well as writes and hand-letters every page. His most recent work was a guide dedicated to The Legend of Zelda on NES, which rapidly sold out and saw multiple printings. Summers even handled cover art duties for issue two of Ninty Fresh Magazine. All was looking well as he took to Kickstarter to fund his upcoming Metroid guide. Then, this happened over the weekend:

www.nintendojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Sony Patent Will Change Video Game Violence Forever

Violence in video games has long been a subject of much debate. From the heightened supernatural Fatalities in the "Mortal Kombat" series to the more grounded and harrowing deaths seen in the "Last of Us" series (per USgamer), gaming fans and critics alike have been split on depictions of death and destruction in digital form. Some have found the violence in video games a reason to pause, while others have taken comfort and enjoyment in the fact that video games are still relatively removed from reality. However, a new patent published by Sony Interactive Entertainment might change all of that.
VIDEO GAMES
petapixel.com

TOEM is a Hand-Drawn Photography Adventure Game

If you enjoy photography-themed video games, check out TOEM. It’s an upcoming photo adventure game with quirky characters and a hand-drawn minimalist art style. In the single-player game, you follow a small figure through Scandinavian-inspired landscapes as you use your photographic eye to reach your final goal: to uncover the mysteries of the magical, natural phenomenon known as TOEM.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Hand-Drawn Game Guide Kickstarter Taken Down Following "Legal Trouble"

Original Story [Fri 6th Aug, 2021 17:00 BST]: Remember guides? We certainly don't, because of that terrible brain accident. But we're pretty sure that they were excellent, fun little books filled with lovely art and weird semi-canonical facts about how Mario is secretly a tower of eggs in a trench coat.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philip Summers Shuts#Nes#Ninty Fresh Magazine#Hdgg Team#Konami#Koei Tecmo#Ip Summers
Siliconera

Capcom is Releasing Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Box Sets for $55

Capcom has announced that it will sell a collection of three Biohazard Episode Selection box sets including the mainline Resident Evil games for the PlayStation 4, as part of the series’ 25th anniversary. Each box will cost ¥5,990, or approximately $55, and will release in Japan on November 25, 2021. Furthermore, the third box set includes 13 postcards featuring the cover art of past games. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Epic Games to shut down Houseparty in October, including the video chat ‘Fortnite Mode’ feature

Founded in 2015, Houseparty offered a way for users to participate in group video chats with friends and even play games, like Uno, trivia, Heads Up and others. Last year, Epic Games integrated Houseparty with Fortnite, initially to allow gamers to see live feeds from friends while gaming, then later adding support to livestream gameplay directly into Houseparty. At the time, these integrations appeared to be the end goal that explained why Epic Games had bought the social startup in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

New My Nintendo Rewards for WarioWare: Get it Together! Now Available

If you’ve been looking for some killer accessories for that new backpack or purse, or perhaps something to spiff up the lapels of your jacket, My Nintendo has you covered. For the paltry sum of 500 Platinum Points, fans can get their hands on a set of WarioWare: Get it Together! buttons. See for yourself:
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Epic Games shuts down Houseparty app to focus on metaverse

Houseparty, the social video app that launched in 2016 and soared in popularity during the pandemic, will be shutting down in October, the company announced Thursday. In a release, Houseparty said it will be absorbed into Epic Games to work on “creating new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions at metaverse scale across the Epic Games family.” The “Fortnite” developer acquired Houseparty in 2019 for a reported $35 million, according to Business Insider.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendojo.com

Metroid Dread Overview Trailer Dives Deeper Into the Game

Is now less than a month away from its October 8 launch date. Which means Nintendo will be squeezing in a few extra tidbits between now and then to help ensure that the anticipation for its release it practically unbearable. Case in point, this new overview trailer showing off fresh footage and features from the game. You can bask in its glory right here:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout 76 Update Shuts Down Nuclear Winter Game Mode

Fallout 76's newest update released the long-awaited Fallout Worlds feature that gave players the private servers and custom worlds they'd been looking forward to, but it also took away some content. The game's Nuclear Winter mode is no more now that it's been shut down after Bethesda said it was becoming more difficult to fill out servers without compromising in terms of wait times. For those who played Nuclear Winter, the update also distributed rewards based on your time spent with the mode.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Delightful story that will grip until the end; the Meiji setting adds an abundance of flavor and flair to the game in terms of setting and historical backdrop; wonderful visuals and animations; courtroom antics are funner than ever thanks to multiple witnesses now taking the stand; lots of great extras to enjoy; memorable soundtrack.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Rumor: Nvidia Data Leak Points to Huge List of Upcoming Switch Games

Nintendo isn’t the only company that suffers data breaches and leaks. Case in point: Nvidia, or more precisely Nvidia GeForce Now, which is the company’s cloud gaming service. The leak has seemingly revealed a torrent of games from third-party publishers heading to Nintendo Switch. A developer named Ighor July posted that they’d been able to get into the files of GFN and plucked the following list (gracias, Reddit) of games from the data.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Platinum is Proud of Bayonetta 3 but Can’t Show it Yet

Remember Bayonetta 3 (the writer asked sarcastically)? It was announced back in 2017 for Switch but has been mostly vapor ever since, with next to no information about its development anywhere to be found. The only tidbits that have been eked out have stated not to worry about the game have been quietly canceled and that it’s coming along well. Speaking with VGC, Platinum’s boss Hideki Kamiya has given a small update and explained why there has been so much silence regarding Bayonetta 3’s development.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule announced

Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be an event like E3 and Gamescom that includes announcements from Xbox, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Capcom, Konami, miHoYo, Bandai Namco and many game companies. We have compiled for you when the Tokyo Game Show 2021 starts, the list of places you can watch and the...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Will Guilty Gear Strive Ever Come to Xbox?

A question many fighting game fans are asking is if Guilty Gear Strive will ever come to the Xbox platform. Although we do not have anything concrete confirming one way or the other, we can infer and make an evidence-backed guess based on Arc System Works’ previous titles and the platforms they were on.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Version 0.11 is out for Veloren, a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust

Veloren continues to impress as an upcoming in-development free and open source multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. Inspired by the likes of Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's starting to really come together with version 0.11 that's out now. The developer...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy