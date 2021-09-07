Starke County Commissioners to Meet Tonight
The Starke County Commissioners will meet tonight where they will discuss COVID pay for employees. They will also consider an ordinance concerning their meetings held on Zoom. Starke County EMS Director Travis Clary will be discussing an EMS billing service request. This comes after Clary’s discussion with the Starke County Council concerning ways to save money in that department. Prosecutor Leslie Baker will be asking for a new investigator position for her office.wkvi.com
