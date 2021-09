The Garden City Public Schools helped students become familiar with their new buildings and administrators prior to opening day. The Middle School and Stewart and Stratford schools held visiting days in August, during which students and parents toured the school buildings and got to know their principals and assistant principals. The High School welcomed freshman with an orientation program and Locust School held a meet and greet with Principal Eileen Vota. All three primary buildings hosted “Chalk the Walk” events on Aug. 31 and invited families to decorate the sidewalks with principals and staff members just in time for the first day of school on Sept. 1.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO