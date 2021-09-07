Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear tonight. Lows near 60. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.
WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/15/21) TODAY: This morning, moderate to heavy showers continue across most of our southern parishes this morning as Nicholas continues to weaken over Louisiana. By lunchtime, we do expect heavy rainfall to lighten up, but we will still run into the chance for scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph following the counterclockwise flow from Nicholas. Thanks to clouds and rain, highs this afternoon will stay near the lower to middle 80s.
The cold front that we’ve been tracking over the last 24 hours is continuing to move through the Ozarks this AM. The rain will stick around as a result, at least through the first half of the day. On and off storms look to linger through about lunchtime or so before this disturbance clears the area. With all of the cloud cover and the chance for rain, temps are going to be cooler on Wednesday, likely topping out in the lower 80s. We will see some sunshine taking over for the afternoon as high pressure begins to build back in. As this high takes over, more sunshine arrives tomorrow. We’ll see lots of it for our Thursday with temps back into the middle and upper 80s. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings the heat back this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings may be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s as early as Saturday and it looks to continue into early next week. This ridge of high pressure holds through at least Monday with lots of sunshine in store. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored. A few showers will be possible Monday as some moisture shifts northward but it’s looking widely scattered at best. A better chance of showers and storms arrives with a cold front late Tuesday into the middle of next week. This boundary doesn’t only bring storms but also a solid cool-down. It’s looking like we’ll have another Fall-Like teaser by late next week. Stay tuned for the latest!
Widespread rain moves in late tonight and continues through Thursday morning's commute. Allow extra driving time, it will be a wet Thursday morning. Cloudy and cooler. Highs only reaching the mid/upper 70s. Widespread morning rain with scattered rain in the afternoon. High Temperature: 75°. Normal High: 84°. Chance of Rain:...
Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of t’storms this afternoon (mainly N&W) with a better chance in the city this evening. There is the potential for isolated severe storms, as well, with the best chance N&W of the city. The main threats with these storms will be locally damaging winds and hail, but an iso’d tornado can’t be ruled out across our more distant northwest suburbs.
• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a south wind 6 to 14 miles per hour. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with increasing clouds and a low around 68. Thursday will be cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees and a 50 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. There’s a high rip current alert on ocean beaches on the South Shore today through 9 p.m.
