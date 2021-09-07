VW ID. LIFE concept previews small EV
While it's easy to reel off vehicle types that might not suit a wholesale switch to electric power, there are plenty that would surely already adapt well - city cars being top of that list. Instant acceleration is a must in town, mileage covered is much lower, and chargers at shopping centres, the odd petrol station and even in lampposts make keeping the battery topped up simple enough. It's been a long time since anyone has bought a tiny car for its combustion engine, so don't be surprised to see plenty following the Honda e, Mini Electric and Fiat 500e into premium small EVs.www.pistonheads.com
