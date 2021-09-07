VW ID. LIFE concept previews small EV

Many concept cars that could have gone on to succeed in production form have simply been forgotten for some or other reason. But despite an exciting electric future that includes models like the ID.6 and ID.4 GTX, Volkswagen was feeling nostalgic enough to share eight of its coolest concept cars ever. The first is the 1986 Italdesign Machimoto, which VW admits resembles an amusement test car even more than a regular vehicle. It was a combination of a motorcycle, drop-top, and family car and based on the Golf GTi 16V platform of the time. It made it into numerous Italian movies but not into any dealerships, which is hardly a surprise.

