MoCA prepares to 'Link' up with 5G fixed wireless, satellite and PON broadband

Just about every new phone comes with 5G support, so it's a bit surprising that each carrier seems to have a different idea about what exactly 5G is. While all major carriers have committed to building a nationwide 5G network on low-band spectrum, the speed of deployment and the available spectrum can differ greatly. 5G will even serve as the foundation of a new network, with Dish Wireless going full steam ahead with its own fully 5G network. There's a lot to keep straight, but like 4G and 3G before it, coverage matters most with 5G.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO