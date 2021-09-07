MoCA prepares to 'Link' up with 5G fixed wireless, satellite and PON broadband
The Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) is working on a new standard that aims to bridge the gap between outdoor broadband access network devices and the broadband gateway inside a customer's home. Specifically, the group's new standard, called MoCA Link, will provide a low-latency, 2.5Gbit/s-capable bridge that connects 5G fixed wireless access, satellite or PON broadband devices on the side of the home or on the roof to the in-home Wi-Fi router.www.lightreading.com
