CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

MoCA prepares to 'Link' up with 5G fixed wireless, satellite and PON broadband

By Jeff Baumgartner
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) is working on a new standard that aims to bridge the gap between outdoor broadband access network devices and the broadband gateway inside a customer's home. Specifically, the group's new standard, called MoCA Link, will provide a low-latency, 2.5Gbit/s-capable bridge that connects 5G fixed wireless access, satellite or PON broadband devices on the side of the home or on the roof to the in-home Wi-Fi router.

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

5G wireless is already teaching us what we'll want from 6G

Most of us are still getting our heads wrapped around 5G but some major tech players are well into the development of 6G. Qualcomm, a huge force in wireless technology, is one of them and CNET news chief Roger Cheng recently talked to executives and engineers there about the next generation of wireless. Apple, Google and LG are also members of a 6G working group.
TECHNOLOGY
Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon gets FCC approval to test antennas for satellite broadband service

Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday gained approval to test prototype antennas for its Project Kuiper, according to documents filed by the Federal Communications Commission. Project Kuiper is Amazon's plan to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to provide global broadband service — which would be powered by the company's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services. Amazon said the Kuiper system would benefit "tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses."
REDMOND, WA
ZDNet

Vodafone Australia opens up 5G fixed wireless to customers within its footprint

Vodafone Australia announced on Thursday it has opened up its 5G fixed wireless trial to those premises within its 5G footprint. Those looking to sign up have a choice of two plans. The first is AU$75 a month and has unlimited data with speeds up to 100Mbps, and the second removes the speed cap for an extra AU$10 a month. Customers who already have a Vodafone mobile plan can knock AU$5 a month off the plan prices.
ECONOMY
Android Central

What is 5G? The next-gen wireless standard explained

Just about every new phone comes with 5G support, so it's a bit surprising that each carrier seems to have a different idea about what exactly 5G is. While all major carriers have committed to building a nationwide 5G network on low-band spectrum, the speed of deployment and the available spectrum can differ greatly. 5G will even serve as the foundation of a new network, with Dish Wireless going full steam ahead with its own fully 5G network. There's a lot to keep straight, but like 4G and 3G before it, coverage matters most with 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pon#5g#Fixed Wireless#Multimedia#Coax Alliance#Moca Link#Gbit S#Wi Fi#Maxlinear#Home Gateway Platform#Dvr#Leo
wraltechwire.com

Starlink signing up NC customers who lack high-speed broadband

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – North Carolina residents who live in areas where high-speed broadband is not available are more than ready to sign up for the SpaceX/Starlink satellite service to be offered in parts of the state. Starlink recently began signing up customers for its Beta deployment in NC. “I...
RALEIGH, NC
thefastmode.com

KPN Switches to 10G Symmetrical XGS-PON Technology

KPN recently announced that it will be using XGS-PON technology on its fiber network from October. XGS stands for ten (X), Gigabit (G) and Symmetrical (S). As a result, it will soon be possible to achieve much higher speeds than with the GPON technology currently in use. KPN started field trials this summer in Scherpenzeel in Gelderland and in Hengelo. The experiences from these tests are positive. For this reason, XGS-PON will become the standard for existing GPON networks and any new fiber networks that are built.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Verizon's Peselli on enterprises' evolving network consumption model

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER ï¿½ Massimo Peselli, SVP of Global Enterprise for Verizon Business, provides insight into how the pandemic has changed the way "enterprises consume the network." "Over the last 18 months we developed this concept of network-as-a-service, which is our response to cloudification of the application," says Peselli....
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
everythingrf.com

Ligado Partners with Mavenir to Deploy the First 5G Mobile Satellite Network for IoT Communications

Mobile communications company, Ligado Networks, has partnered with Mavenir to develop base stations for advanced connectivity services that enable business-critical operations anywhere in the United States and North America. Ligado's 5G satellite IoT network will support tens of millions of mobile devices powering critical machine-to-machine communications for businesses requiring ubiquitous,...
CELL PHONES
electronicproducts.com

Broadband VNA features single-sweep coverage up to 125 GHz

Anritsu has claimed the first vector network analyzer (VNA) broadband systems with the launch of the VectorStar ME7838AX/EX series systems that offer single-sweep coverage up to 125 GHz (AX)/110 GHz (EX) with guaranteed and typical specifications. The unique capabilities of the broadband VNA systems to sweep and provide characterized data through 125 GHz provide design engineers with the ability to improve their device models for significant improvements in first time yields and performance, said the company.
COMPUTERS
Computer Weekly

Full Fibre to light up 13 UK market towns with gigabit broadband

UK network providers’ drive to roll out fibre and other gigabit-capable broadband across the country has gained momentum over the past year, but market towns have still been neglected by major infrastructure providers, says wholesale telecoms network provider Full Fibre – something it aims to put right with its latest fibre broadband roll-out.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

National Broadband takes on UK fibre with 5G business broadband

Offering an alternative to the UK’s now robust fixed broadband industry is a tough nut to crack, with the fibre and cable firms now offering gigabit-capable broadband to more than 40% of UK homes, regulator Ofcom has said. However, mobile-based broadband solutions provider National Broadband is taking on that very...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Why the iPhone 13 satellite 5G can be for emergencies only

Yes, the iPhone 13 will most likely have satellite connectivity. No, it won't be a satellite phone, and the feature usage will be very limited. Contradicting rumors, what gives?. Well, there is nothing really mysterious about the potential for satellite data beaming to your iPhone 13, and probably most major...
CELL PHONES
Daily Herald

Zebra releases its first tablets supporting 5G

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. Monday introduced two new ET8x series, 12-inch Windows tablets. The ET8x series is designed for a mobile workforce and to improve productivity and safety across multiple industries. Zebra said these are its first tablets with support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, providing faster wireless connectivity...
RETAIL
bloomberglaw.com

Dish Pushes FCC to Open Satellite Airwaves for 5G Deployment

Dish Network Corp. is urging the Federal Communications Commission to open some satellite airwaves to 5G services. Dish representatives met with FCC officials Sept. 8 to argue that it’s possible for broadband providers to share airwaves in the 12 GHz spectrum band without an auction, according to an agency filing.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

ATN's Geoverse looks to capitalize on the private networking boom

Geoverse is riding high on the momentum created by its network-as-a-service (NaaS) business, and is hoping to attract potential investors and/or partners to help it accelerate its growth. Rod Nelson, a former AT&T executive who now serves as CEO of Geoverse, said that the company has been working with municipalities...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

How 'as a service' might supercharge private 5G

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER ï¿½ The private wireless networking trend has been a hot-button issue in the global wireless industry for months now. The notion, after all, is tantalizing: What if software and equipment vendors could sell their networking wares to enterprises, utilities, ports and other such customers in addition to wireless network operators?
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Charter exploring targeted 'high-split' upstream upgrades

Charter Communications has shed a bit more light on its future "high-split" upgrades that will beef up the amount of capacity dedicated to the upstream on today's DOCSIS 3.1 networks and, down the road, on its future DOCSIS 4.0 networks. But Charter will likely take a targeted approach to a...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy