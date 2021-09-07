CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
i-80 to Acquire Lone Tree/Processing Facilities, Buffalo Mtn & Ruby Hill to Create Nevada Mining Complex

By i-80 Gold Corp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanned financing packages will complement Company's strong balance sheet. All currencies expressed as United States dollars unless otherwise stated. RENO, Nev., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements to create a comprehensive Nevada mining complex through an asset exchange agreement to acquire certain processing infrastructure, including an autoclave, and the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits from Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM") via an asset exchange in consideration for: (i) the Company's 40% ownership in the South Arturo Property which will consolidate 100% ownership of South Arturo in NGM, providing NGM with flexibility to pursue potential operational synergies with NGM's other Nevada properties; (ii) assignment of i-80's option to acquire the adjacent Rodeo Creek exploration property; (iii) contingent consideration of up to $50 million based on production from the Lone Tree property; and (iv) arrangement of substitute bonding (and release of NGM bonds) in respect of the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain reclamation obligations at closing. The Company has also entered into an acquisition agreement to acquire the Ruby Hill Mine from affiliates of Waterton Global Resource Management ("Waterton"). Additionally, i-80 has entered into a private placement commitment with NGM whereby, conditional on the asset exchange transaction being completed[1], NGM will acquire from i-80 up to 9.9% interest in new i-80 treasury common shares for aggregate proceeds not to exceed $50 million, and a non-binding term sheet with Orion Mine Finance ("Orion") for up to $240 million in acquisition and development financing. Equinox Gold Corp ("Equinox") has also indicated that it will participate in the equity private placement through the exercise of a portion of its anti-dilute rights.

