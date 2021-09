We coach real estate teams of all sizes and production volumes, but they all ask me the same question, “Sherri, how do I grow and scale my team for greater success?” After 26 years of training and coaching hundreds of teams, I can tell you that the difference between a team that is thriving with year-after-year growth versus a team that is stagnate and plateauing (at the same production numbers) boils down to three leadership strategies and a different mindset of trust.

