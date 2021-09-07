CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

A Real Estate Bubble: Fact or Fiction?

rismedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month’s National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Power Broker Roundtable dismisses some of the myths surrounding a potential real estate bubble. Cindy Ariosa, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager, Long & Foster Real Estate, Chantilly, Virginia; Liaison for Large Firms and Industry Relations, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR): Real estate is a series of moving parts, and the truth is, those parts have been moving so fast and furiously over the last 18 to 20 months that it’s been hard to get an accurate snapshot. It seems we are emerging from a fiercely competitive and exhausting environment into a season of relative normalcy. Is inventory beginning to inch up? Yes. Are some sellers looking at five offers instead of 15? Yes. And those are good omens in my view. Interest rates are low, there is money to spend, and a generation of new buyers appears ready to enter the market. If some media mavens are mouthing the word bubble, I think they are way off the mark.

rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Thousands of Professionals Now Equipped to Tackle Real Estate’s Next Phase

RISMedia Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange General Sessions Featured Industry Powerhouses Like NAR’s Charlie Oppler, LeadingRE’s Paul Boomsma, C.A.R’s Leslie Appleton-Young and More. Yesterday, Sept. 14, RISMedia held its annual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, this year co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Zavvie Partners With McEnearney to Launch iBuyer Programs

McEnearney Associates, a real estate firm serving the Washington metro region, is launching The McEnearney Advantage, powered by zavvie. Sellers can compare and choose between an instant cash offer from an iBuyer, a buy-before you sell option from a Power Buyer or list their home on the open market to maximize their sales price and profit.
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

Experts Predict Future of Real Estate Market

The past year has significantly impacted the real estate market. When COVID hit, people stopped buying houses for many reasons and it sent the market into a spiral. Now that things are inching towards normal, there are still several factors that will continue to impact the market. In an article...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
rismedia.com

ERA® Real Estate Expands Into Pennsylvania

ERA® Real Estate recently announced that Mountain Realty LLC, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has affiliated with the ERA® brand. The company will now do business as Mountain Realty ERA Powered. Broker/Owner Nathan Mountain established the company in 2005 after a highly visible career as a restauranteur. The brokerage, headquartered in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rismedia.com

Happening Now: Take Control of Your Business to Ensure Profitability

We just kicked off our virtual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), which will be featuring more than 75 of the industry’s most successful professionals, from agents and brokers to coaches and executives and more. Register now to hear from NAR 2021 President Charlie Oppler for our welcome and introduction. Tune in throughout the day for agent and broker tracks, as well as one-on-one sessions with real estate powerhouses who have achieved high levels of success.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

The Real Estate Market is Broken, and Vrzic Wants to Fix It

When it comes to finances and investing, Marko Vrzic, founder of Vrzic, a New York-based real estate investment company will tell you to “stop trying to save for your dream home”. While there are a number of ‘rules’ that we have been told all of our lives are the keys to success; spend less than you make, watch your credit score, and get a mortgage. For a long time, many of us accepted these rules as fact despite some evidence to the contrary.
REAL ESTATE
fairviewlending.com

Is the Fed stoking another real estate price bubble, whose equity will be wiped out?

Investor Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, is sounding the alarm on a housing price bubble brought on by the Federal Reserve’s Covid pandemic policies which have stimulated so much demand that the supply side can’t keep up. What will trigger the next housing cycle? Who will be most hurt?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agents#Real Estate Broker#Real Estate Bubble#Foreclosure#Long Foster Real Estate#Principal Broker#Century 21 Real Estate#Nexthome Inc#Covid#Nar
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters 9.7.2021

On this edition of Matter of Law, we discuss people protesting the vaccine mandate and company liability (if any) surrounding that issue. MOL Legal Contributor Luke Rossignol guests to discuss the legalities of this issue. Real Estate Matters: 8.24.2021. Updated: 13 hours ago. The homebuying process is an important one....
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Inflation: Current and Future Hurdles Awaiting Real Estate

It may be time for real estate professionals to brace for the industry’s future as the Federal Reserve figures out how to address inflation in the United States. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the long-term impact on the housing market, experts claim further increases in the cost of homeownership could be on the horizon, potentially pricing more buyers out.
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

NAR Hosting Inaugural C5 Summit in NYC From Sept. 27-29

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will host its inaugural C5 Summit—the association’s commercial real estate and economic development event—in New York City from Sept. 27-29, 2021. C5 (Commercial. Connect. Commerce. Capital. Community.) will provide direct access to commercial investors and influential industry leaders, including commercial brokers and developers, state and local REALTOR® associations, economic development corporations, government officials, REITs, and domestic and international investors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Investopedia

Texas Real Estate School

The Texas Real Estate School is a real estate school designed to help Texas real estate professionals pass their exams and succeed in the real estate industry. The school puts great emphasis on instructor support for current and former students, and instructors are available throughout the week to answer questions and help guide students. The school offers online self-paced courses including pre-licensing, exam prep, and continuing education classes for agents and brokers. However, it doesn’t offer any additional classes on topics such as appraisal or property management.
EDUCATION
L.A. Weekly

Tamairo Moutry and Excelling at Real Estate with Four Virtual Real Estate Companies

Believing success only comes to doers is one of the most profound lessons Tamairo Moutry has held dear in her entrepreneurial journey. The educator turned real estate broker understands the importance of putting effort into business as it has earned her a thriving real estate broking career and four virtual real estate companies serving thousands of clients in the United States and beyond.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
businesspress.vegas

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has nearly completed its third of four custom home renovations on the New Vista Ranch home site, benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The home is slated to be completed by Sept. 20. HomeAid provided...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Axios

Real Estate Administrative Assistant

• Is tech-savvy, resourceful, able to multitask, and has strong people skills. • Will learn and master Canopy MLS/Matrix competency – the ability to add/edit listings. • Is proficient in Microsoft Suite of products including Word, Excel, Outlook, Microsoft Windows. • Is proficiency with Google Suite including Gmail, Google Drive,...
MLS
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Twenty years later we still feel the pain. We’re also still in harm’s way and still being lied to and misled. Those who woke up on that beautiful Tuesday morning unaware that it was their last day, and those who selflessly and heroically responded to a nightmare scene only to rescue them, must finally be honored properly. We owe it to them, ourselves and our unborn, to discontinue down the path that enabled the attacks on our nation and city two decades ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy