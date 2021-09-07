Star Trek III: The Search for Spock - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Original 4-Movie Collection)
Overview - Leonard Nimoy takes the helm in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and the third entry may be somewhat of a letdown after the previous film but is nonetheless an entertaining and suitable installment to the series. The search continues on 4K Ultra HD equipped with a beautiful Dolby Vision video, an identical Dolby TrueHD track, and pretty much the same set of supplements. As part of the Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Set, the overall UHD package is Recommended.ultrahd.highdefdigest.com
