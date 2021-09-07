CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Letter: Find alternatives to problem gambling

Citizen Online
 8 days ago

We live in a digital world; one where anything of desire can be found right at our fingertips. This accessibility may be beneficial for a lot of things, including grocery delivery, ordering gifts, and texting an old friend. However, when it comes to risky behaviors such as gambling, the increase in availability may pose a potential issue, especially for those who struggle with problem gambling. Gambling means to risk something of value on a game of chance, in the hopes of a desired outcome. Many people gamble without a problem. However, about 5% of adults in New York state have developed a problem with gambling. This could be anytime their gambling has caused serious issues in their lives including relationship issues, financial struggles, and even work-related problems. The legalization of mobile sports betting in New York State is set to begin this fall. Therefore, in preparation, the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center has created a “healthy alternatives to gambling” guide to assist those who want to keep the odds at bay.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Let’s identify the problem | Letters

Okay. First, Gov. Ron DeSantis opposed mask mandates in the schools, endangering school children who are becoming likelier to contract COVID. Then he tried to dock the pay of school board members who opposed his restrictions. Then he ignored the ruling of a judge who determined his ban on mask mandates to be unlawful. Then he delayed a request for $820 million in federal funds for meals for deserving school kids. Oh, and he banned cruise ships from requiring vaccinations for travelers aboard their ships. Now he is fining businesses — businesses? — $5,000 every time they require members of the public or customers to show proof of vaccination before they are provided service. Proof of shirts and shoes continues to be okay legally. DeSantis favors ID for all Florida voters who need to vote at the polling place on Election Day. If they show proof of vaccination, will that disqualify them?
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Op-Ed: Finding alternatives to Critical Race Theory in PA schools

This summer, critical race theory has erupted as a major issue in Pennsylvania school districts, especially among concerned suburban parents. At first glance, the theory, with intellectual roots dating to the 1970s in the U.S. and Europe, seems purely academic in nature. In reality, CRT has neo-Marxist underpinnings that have since entered American institutions, most notably universities, and even influenced public policy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
niagaranow.com

Letter: Conservation authority working on Virgil dam problems

This letter is in response to 13-year-old Morgan Mitchell's front-page opinion piece, "Four Mile Creek neglected by conservation authority," published on Aug. 19. One of the objectives of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is to further the conservation and restoration of the natural environment and this is a responsibility that is taken very seriously.
NIAGARA, NY
Seacoast Online

Letter: Baby formula story is heartwarming but also points out a problem

Nice article about Reverend Nolan and her compassion for a young mother and the heartwarming response from Facebook readers. But I can’t help but wonder why we can’t pay our LNAs - the people taking care of our parents in nursing homes - enough so they can buy baby formula.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Problem Gambling#Exercise#Sports Betting#Mobile#Gamble
Daily Herald

Letter: Air problems impact quality of life for all Utahns

Keeping Utah a great place to work and raise a family is critical when it comes to attracting Hispanic and Latino businesses. This is yet another reason why we need to address our air quality and climate problems. Air pollution, water scarcity and excessive heat are taking their toll on Utah’s quality of life. If left unchecked, these trends will discourage Hispanics and Latinos from putting down roots or staying here to raise their families, with implications for Utah’s economic future. Increasingly, Hispanics and Latinos are job creators in Utah. As Hispanic businesses have prospered, so has the buying power of Utah’s largest minority group. Hispanic households buy all sorts of goods and services, helping small businesses across our state’s economy.
UTAH STATE
Citizen Online

Letter: Writer's letters offer nothing of value

Enough of the letters from the pseudo-Christian crybaby Murray Lynch. It has been the same whiny, poor-me drivel for decades now. It is time to move on and hear from the grownups in our community. Matthew Whiting. Fleming.
SOCIETY
Sentinel & Enterprise

Letters: How bad are the problems with clean energy?; Support the VOTES Act

I appreciate your 8/29 editorial “Clean energy doesn’t always create synergy” for exploring how complicated progress can be. When we look at the pros and cons of offshore wind, we can easily populate both columns. This can make the choice look like a wash — and why build something that has no benefits? The problem with looking at a long list, of course, is that some items matter more than others.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: For reader, price on carbon emissions the answer to many problems

The UC London study reported in the Sun (Sept. 8) confirmed what now seems so plain: Most fossil fuel resources need to stay in the ground. A good first step toward achieving this goal would be the placement of a U.S. price on carbon emissions. The collected fees could be returned as dividends. We Americans could put those dollars in our pockets. The resulting market signal will also be clear: The nation needs to move quickly toward a clean energy system. Hoping that extreme hurricanes and uncontrollable wildfires will somehow disappear without a reduction in CO2 emissions is an exercise in misdirection. We now know better.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Yoga
Washington Post

Independent report finds no obvious problems with the 2020 Census

An independent report released Tuesday by a group of census experts said they did not have enough information to determine the quality of the 2020 Census but found “no major anomalies” in the data. Last fall, the American Statistical Association’s 2020 Census Quality Indicators task force had recommended the assessment...
POLITICS
VTDigger

Mental health staffing problems

In response to Fred Thys’ Sept. 5 piece, “Nonprofit counseling services hit hard by staff shortages”:. Fred Thys’ article encapsulates well the challenges Vermont’s nonprofit mental health agencies are facing in finding sufficient staffing, and he is correct to observe that insufficient compensation is a primary deterrent to this type of work.
MENTAL HEALTH
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Afghanistan aside, problems at home deserve attention

As they should, the press and political pundits are all focused on the tactical failures in Afghanistan. While this issue is now acknowledged around the world, there are pressing problems at home that should not be ignored. No viable immigration policy. While illegal border crossings are at a 21-year high...
IMMIGRATION
Black Mountain News

MRA: Assessment finds 'village alternative' is not adequate in place of lodge | Opinion

In mid-July, members of two Montreat families approached the Montreat Conference Center with an alternative concept for the development of new lodging in Montreat to serve the conference center’s ministry and mission. These neighbors asked that the conference center board analyze their ideas for the site of our proposed lodge by engaging our design team, which includes representatives from Samsel Architects and the Frank L. Blum Construction Company.
MONTREAT, NC
Citizen Online

Letter: We have power to weaken COVID

I look at the people in this country — take last weekend when they jammed into football stadiums and, I can only assume, bars and clubs after, as if there wasn't a nationwide pandemic. I look at the Texas leadership, with nearly 2,000 people dying from Covid each week, concerning...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy