Letter: Healing requires us to understand

The recent letter by Thomas Hanley is probably the most important opinion The Citizen has published this year. The '50's and '60's were great for some of us so it is difficult to understand the experiences of others. A key factor to social growth is that we must understand why people feel the way they do. Lifetimes of ridicule, racism and ignorance have left many scarred and broken. When we pretend that some of us did not profit from these attitudes, we distort history and continue to harm those who have been victims.