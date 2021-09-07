CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Healing requires us to understand

Citizen Online
 8 days ago

The recent letter by Thomas Hanley is probably the most important opinion The Citizen has published this year. The '50's and '60's were great for some of us so it is difficult to understand the experiences of others. A key factor to social growth is that we must understand why people feel the way they do. Lifetimes of ridicule, racism and ignorance have left many scarred and broken. When we pretend that some of us did not profit from these attitudes, we distort history and continue to harm those who have been victims.

auburnpub.com

bluemountaineagle.com

Letter to the editor: God bless us in these strange times

Are we being tested or are we getting a message from above? With all the bad stuff going on in our country, the COVID-19 and other virus problems going on, the misinformation we are hearing on Facebook and the media, the big-time fires in the West, the big changes in our weather all over the world.
RELIGION
Ellwood City Ledger

Letter: Homeschooling has many requirements

As a homeschooling parent of four students, I was excited to read the headline “Homeschooling in PA” in a recent edition of The Ledger. However, I was disappointed as I read it to find the lack of attention paid to the state’s requirements homeschool families must complete and the planning that must take place to successfully homeschool.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Mask mandate should be required

Solano County has a grave illness — Covid 19. We have the highest rate in the Bay Area. When people have a significant and life-threatening illness, it is common practice to get second opinions about your care plan. I request that the Board of Supervisors request that the infectious disease...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Society
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Letter: Opinion from outside US

Perhaps educated people outside America can be more objective about our leadership than we are. I am submitting a quote that came from the Czech Republic. It was translated into English from an article in a Prague newspaper. Please read it and weep. "It will be far easier to limit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MetroWest Daily News

Letter: Teaching needs to create relationships and understandings between all peoples

There has been a great deal of comment on the teaching of critical race theory in our schools. Highlighting this theory has little value. Teaching needs to create relationships and understandings between all peoples. To accomplish this, all centers of learning, including the family, need to be teaching and exemplifying civil dialogue. It’s constructive/inclusive, builds relationships and provides for reaching common understandings and acceptance. It is a proven discipline and not theory.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Let us never forget 9/11: Letters

We all remember where we were the morning of September 11, 2001. A documentary that I recently viewed brought that to mind. Those 2,977 people went to work that morning and never came home. We need to remember and honor those brave souls by listening to each other, stopping the finger pointing, keeping an open mind; the “other side” might have a good idea. We all have one thing in common: We are each a member of the human race, and loved by our Creator. Let’s remember to be kind and tolerant toward each other. A fitting tribute.
LONG BEACH, CA
Post-Bulletin

Letter: What is Mayo thinking with its vaccination requirements?

I have had Mayo as my health care provider for over 40 years and am appalled at the way this institution is handling the COVID-19 vaccine for its employees. Employees can “opt out” of having the vaccine if they watch a video; and are paid for their time to do so (no payment for the vaccinated). But as a patient I have no right to ask if my health care team has been vaccinated.
ROCHESTER, MN
Citizen Online

Letter: We have power to weaken COVID

I look at the people in this country — take last weekend when they jammed into football stadiums and, I can only assume, bars and clubs after, as if there wasn't a nationwide pandemic. I look at the Texas leadership, with nearly 2,000 people dying from Covid each week, concerning...
SCIENCE
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Sign here: A document for the new individualism

Egotism erects its center in itself; love places it out of itself in the axis of the universal whole. Love aims at unity, egotism at solitude. Love is the citizen ruler of a flourishing republic; egotism is a despot in a devastated creation. (Schiller) Our greatest strength is our greatest...
SOCIETY
Victoria Advocate

Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed

After reading UHV Professor Mike Ward’s column, “An Open Letter to White Evangelicals,” I questioned the author’s point about “Nones” leaving religious groups because of the hypocritical actions of “white evangelicals.” Then I realized that with his column, he is proving this point. The hypocrisy of a white evangelical trying to use religion to bash a specific segment of the population for a political point demonstrates the same hypocrisy of which he speaks.
RELIGION
thechiefnews.com

Letter: Join the war effort

My country is now at war. At war with the virus. In our long history, Americans have always come together in common purpose to defeat our enemies and save our country. And we have sacrificed for common good. My parents sacrificed during the last world war. Now we are all asked to sacrifice to win the war against the virus.
MILITARY
INFORUM

Letter: What the pandemic taught us about crisis preparedness

The pandemic has shown North Dakotans the critical importance that small business plays in both our local and national economies. It was critical for entrepreneurs to immediately change their business models and pivot to a new way of selling their products and services overnight. The U.S. Small Business Administration is highlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
Port Townsend Leader

Leave us to live in peace and harmony | Letter to the editor

I am appalled to learn of the verbal mistreatment of people living in my neighborhood, Cape George. The victims of abuse are artists. As far as I know, their only crime is: looking different. They are not rowdy or noisy or rule-breakers. They did hold a one-week workshop that involved...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Food stamp eligibility requirements are too liberal

Your Aug. 30 editorial chastises President Joe Biden for expanding the food stamp benefit. But you miss the real point of contention: A family of four right now can make $52,404 a year and get (before Mr. Biden’s increase) $8,160 ($680 a month) in benefits. I would be happy to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Require vaccine card for all sporting, cultural events

Regarding "Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area" (Sept. 9): I suggest that more organizations and venues require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entry. Letter: To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations. Letter: Put police on every corner or...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Republic

Letter: Youth can teach us about masks

A few days ago, I had a phone conversation with my 13-year-old granddaughter. She is an eigth grade middle school student in Fishers. The main reason for the call is that she had a school assignment related to ancestry and needed to ask me some questions about my parents and grandparents, her great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents.
COLUMBUS, IN
Zachary Walston

New Research Helps Us Better Understand the Complexity of Pain

I often wished that more people understood the invisible side of things. Even the people who seemed to understand, didn’t really.”. Our minds are powerful. Our thoughts and expectations shape our future experiences. As we learn more about pain, we have come to understand the experience of pain is complex.

