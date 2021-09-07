Motorcyclist Hits Car Door in Plaistow, NH, Seriously Injured
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who appeared to suffer a head injury after hitting the driver's side door of a car was transported via medical helicopter on Sunday morning. First responders arrived with five minutes of being notified about the incident on Main Street (Route 121A) in Plaistow around 10:40 a.m., according to Fire Chief Chris Knutsen. The man was conscious but showing signs of a head injury and his helmet was significantly damaged.seacoastcurrent.com
