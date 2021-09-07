CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plaistow, NH

Motorcyclist Hits Car Door in Plaistow, NH, Seriously Injured

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An 18-year-old motorcyclist who appeared to suffer a head injury after hitting the driver's side door of a car was transported via medical helicopter on Sunday morning. First responders arrived with five minutes of being notified about the incident on Main Street (Route 121A) in Plaistow around 10:40 a.m., according to Fire Chief Chris Knutsen. The man was conscious but showing signs of a head injury and his helmet was significantly damaged.

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

Two Survive Head-On Crash on NH’s Spaulding Turnpike

Southbound lanes on the Spaulding Turnpike were closed for nearly two hours on Sunday after two cars collided head-on in the southbound lanes. New Hampshire State Police said Carmen Peters, 22, of York, Maine was driving northbound near Exit 7 for Route 108 and lost control of his 2005 Honda Accord due to a mechanical problem. Peters hit a guardrail on the left side, veered across the highway and hit the right guardrail.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

Suspect in Biddeford, ME Shooting Arrested in Durham, NH

A man was arrested in Durham, NH, Tuesday night and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Biddeford, Maine. Biddeford police responded to an apartment house on Union Street around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and found the body of Douglas Michaud,31,of Biddeford on the front porch, according to Maine State Police officials.
DURHAM, NH
Seacoast Current

Family’s Dog Missing After Rochester, NH House Fire

A family's pet dog named Oliver is missing after a fire destroyed their Rochester home on Friday. The residents of the house which include another dog and a family member confined to a wheelchair, made it safely out of the house on Chapman Drive in Rochester after the walls collapsed, according to Fire Chief Mark Klose. Bystanders said they saw Oliver run away but he has not returned and the family is concerned he is injured.
ROCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plaistow, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Plaistow, NH
Seacoast Current

Roof Collapses During Rochester, NH House Fire

A Rochester family's home was destroyed by a 4-alarm fire Friday afternoon. The call for the fire that engulfed the two story house on Chapman Drive came in around 2:35 p.m. after the smoke detectors went off sending the occupants outside to see a fire on the porch, according to Rochester Fire Chief Mark Klose.
ROCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Door#Head Injury#Boston Med#Traffic Accident#Fire#Twitter
Seacoast Current

Plaistow Woman Dies in Kayaking Accident on Kingston, NH Pond

A kayaker found floating in Great Pond in Kingston on Saturday has been identified as a Plaistow woman. The State Police Marine Patrol said Mary Poirier, 60 was found unresponsive in water at the lake, also known as Kingston Pond, inside Kingston State Park off Route 111 just before noon. Good Samaritans were trying to move Poirier, who was wearing a life jacket, to the shore and were administering CPR.
KINGSTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Somersworth, NH Man Hopes To Be Discharged From Hospital This Week

This is the story of how one Somersworth man chose to fight for his independence so he can go back to the apartment he calls home. Jack Bocchino has been at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, NH since March 16. The 54-year-old man weighed 573 pounds when he was admitted and was told he could not return home to his second-floor apartment after he was discharged from rehabilitation because he was immobile due to his weight.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Seacoast Current

Exeter, NH’s Swasey Parkway Reopens Tuesday With a Difference

Swasey Parkway in Exeter will reopen to vehicles for the first time since 2020 on Tuesday but only to one way traffic. The Select Board closed the road along the Squamscott River under Gov. Chris Sununu's emergency orders during the pandemic. It allowed access to the Parkway area while observing social distancing. The Parkway was kept closed even as the order expired citing public safety concerns.
EXETER, NH
Seacoast Current

Man Accused of Trying to Drown Woman at Park in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Pleads Not Guilty

A Massachusetts man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend by holding her under the water at Harborside Park in Seabrook has pleaded not guilty. Christopher Omar Concepcion, 30, of Lowell, Massachusetts, waived Wednesday’s arraignment and entered a not guilty plea to an attempted second-degree murder charge. He pleaded not guilty to the stalking charges as well.
SEABROOK, NH
Seacoast Current

Maine Man With Handwritten License Plate Indicted in New Hampshire

A grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court in New Hampshire has indicted a Maine man who crashed a vehicle that had handwritten license plates and drugs inside of it. Benjamin Ball, 26, whose last known address was in Sanford, Maine, is charged with three counts of reckless conduct, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of fentanyl.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy