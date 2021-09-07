Motorcyclist Hits Car Door in Plaistow, NH, Seriously Injured

This is the story of how one Somersworth man chose to fight for his independence so he can go back to the apartment he calls home. Jack Bocchino has been at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, NH since March 16. The 54-year-old man weighed 573 pounds when he was admitted and was told he could not return home to his second-floor apartment after he was discharged from rehabilitation because he was immobile due to his weight.

