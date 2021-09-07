Malta celebrates end of Summer with these events

From The Queen Story to Malta Rocks, there's something for everyone... Malta has always been a country that is keen on celebrating. Throughout the year, there are various national and religious celebrations to enjoy with friends, family or your significant other. These range from Malta's Independence Day in September through Christmas until New Year's Eve. But this year is unique as the summer holidays occur at a time when the global Covid-19 pandemic made its mark on the world. As the infection rate has plummeted and the majority of the population has been vaccinated, life is gradually returning to normal in this tiny island nation. The end of summer celebrations are designed to encourage a sense of "normalcy" with the following five events.