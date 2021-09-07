CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Career: How to Juggle Multiple Project Deadlines

By Oyin Adedoyin, Kate Hidalgo Bellows, Francie Diep,, Nell Gluckman
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking on too many things at once? An academic-writing specialist offers two strategies for moving things along. In approaching the challenge of churning out concurrent reports, manuscripts, or projects, one strategy is best avoided. Don’t try to do each piece to completion successively. Why not? For the simple reason that many tasks end up taking two to three times as long as your original, magical-thinking estimates. So if every single work timeline for a project ends up dragged out longer than expected, that will mean that the three or four projects you’re supposed to have put to bed by, say, year’s end will be done by the end of the year, all right, but that year will be 2025. Here are two systems that work better:

