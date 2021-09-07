WAYNE COUNTY SETS WEEKLY COVID-19 RECORD

(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County has recorded 646 new cases of Covid-19 since last Monday, and that’s the highest Monday-to-Monday total it’s ever had. Not only is it the highest weekly total since the beginning of the pandemic – it’s the highest by more than a hundred cases. Wayne County’s positivity rate has gone above 14%, and there are now 59 patients in Reid Health containment areas. There have been no recent statistics to indicate what percentage of the cases are in those who are unvaccinated and those that are breakthrough cases.