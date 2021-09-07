CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, IN

WAYNE COUNTY SETS WEEKLY COVID-19 RECORD

By Jeff Lane
1017thepoint.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County has recorded 646 new cases of Covid-19 since last Monday, and that’s the highest Monday-to-Monday total it’s ever had. Not only is it the highest weekly total since the beginning of the pandemic – it’s the highest by more than a hundred cases. Wayne County’s positivity rate has gone above 14%, and there are now 59 patients in Reid Health containment areas. There have been no recent statistics to indicate what percentage of the cases are in those who are unvaccinated and those that are breakthrough cases.

1017thepoint.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Wayne County, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Health
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Wayne County, IN
Health
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy