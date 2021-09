Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% in August from 5.2% in July. This was the first time Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped below 5% since March 2020, when the rate was 3.6%. Oregon’s unemployment rate was below 5% in only two other periods since 1976 when comparable records began: during 14 consecutive months in the mid-1990s when the rate dropped to as low as 4.5%; and during the 51 consecutive months during 2016 through March 2020 when the rate dropped to a record low of 3.3% in late 2019.

OREGON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO