(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Common Council meets Monday night to get set for 2022. Council will address ordinances that cover the 2022 budget for the city, salaries for most city workers, and salaries for themselves. Discussions about the budget have been ongoing with department heads for the last month. All of those ordinances are on first reading. Monday night’s meeting begins at 7 o’clock. You can catch it live on WCTV.