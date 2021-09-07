CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. probes Raytheon's dealings with consultant for Qatar Armed Forces - WSJ

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yf2CA_0boamC2q00
A security officer stands guard in front of a Raytheon stand at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating whether payments by U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) to a consultant for the Qatar Armed Forces may have been bribes intended for a member of the country's ruling royal family, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A lawsuit filed in California in 2019 included allegations that Raytheon had funneled around 7 million Qatari riyal, or $1.9 million, in payoffs through a Doha-based defense and security-consulting firm that was part-owned by a brother of Qatar's ruling emir, WSJ reported.

The lawsuit was dismissed last year on jurisdictional grounds.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission began making inquiries into the allegations after the lawsuit was filed and the justice department soon followed suit, the report said.

Raytheon was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya nears $9 bln SPAC deal - WSJ

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya is close to an agreement to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the company at about $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported here early Wednesday. Pagaya is nearing a deal to combine with...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Raytheon requires U.S. workers get COVID-19 vaccination

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Raytheon, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, will require all U.S. employees to have a COVID-19 vaccination, the company said in a Wednesday statement. The employees need to get shots by mid-December in order to meet a Jan. 1 deadline for immunization, a source familiar with policy said. “In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

3 men charged in US in United Arab Emirates hacking scheme

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three former U.S. intelligence and military operatives have agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve criminal charges that they provided sophisticated hacking technology to the United Arab Emirates. A charging document in federal court in Washington accuses the defendants — Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reuters

U.S., EU advance talks to protect data transfers- WSJ

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Officials from the United States and European Union are making progress on keeping data flowing across the Atlantic, with negotiations that are important to companies like Facebook Inc (FB.O) and thousands of others, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The two parties aim to avoid...
U.S. POLITICS
Flight Global.com

Boeing, Lockheed and Raytheon to design USAF’s ‘SCIFiRE’ hypersonic missiles

The US Air Force (USAF) has granted Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon separate contracts to develop air-breathing, hypersonic cruise missiles. The contracts are part of the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE), a joint project between the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the Australian Department of Defence that was announced in November 2020.
Reuters

U.S. SEC investigates crypto exchange developer Uniswap Labs - WSJ

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Uniswap Labs, the main developer behind one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday here, citing people familiar with the matter. Enforcement attorneys are looking for more information on how investors...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The Qatar Armed Forces#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#The Justice Department
Zacks.com

Raytheon (RTX) Wins $51M Deal to Support MK-31 Missile Program

RTX - Free Report) business unit, Missiles and Defense, recently clinched a modification contract involving the MK-31 Guided Missile Weapon System Improvement Program. The award has been offered by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC. Details of the Deal. Valued at $54.5 million, the contract is expected to be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
therealdeal.com

National Association of Realtors moves to block antitrust probe

The National Association of Realtors is biting back at the Justice Department, aiming to block an antitrust probe into the trade group months after a settlement between the parties collapsed. NAR filed a petition in federal court Monday to block a DOJ subpoena issued in July, shortly after the DOJ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

3 former US officials charged in UAE hacking scheme

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three former U.S. intelligence and military officials have admitted providing sophisticated computer hacking technology to the United Arab Emirates and agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve criminal charges in an agreement that the Justice Department described Tuesday as the first of its kind. The...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Qatar’s Emir discusses Afghanistan with U.S. secretaries of state and defense

CAIRO (Reuters) – Qatar’s ruling emir and the visiting U.S. secretaries of state and defense discussed developments in Afghanistan and efforts to enhance security there, the emir’s court said on Monday. The emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, received U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd...
WORLD
wincountry.com

U.S. FTC meeting will scrutinize Big Tech’s small deals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will hold its next open meeting on Sept. 15 to hear staff findings on deals that Big Tech firms like Facebook and Apple make which are sometimes too small to spark antitrust scrutiny, the agency said on Wednesday. The agency began holding...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy