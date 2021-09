Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of… well, actually, a van with windows. Let’s not beat about the bush here. Citroen might call the Spacetourer an “super comfy MPV” on its website; it might expound on its modularity and versatility and boast about its space. But turn up with one at home and a neighbour will, without doubt, turn to their spouse and say “They’ve bought a van with windows over at number 39.”

