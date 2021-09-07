Mawson Names Ivan Fairhall as New Chief Executive Officer

Emerson appointed Elizabeth Adefioye to the new role of chief people officer to lead diversity, equity, inclusion and talent development for the global industrial software firm. Adefioye, who previously served as chief human resources officer for Ingredion, will lead a newly consolidated human resources function, including accountability for culture, employee experience, end-to-end talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, acquisition integration, organization development and effectiveness, total rewards and HRIS. She will have full responsibility for ensuring the people and culture agenda supports the company’s business objectives. She also joins Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies. Prior to joining Ingredion in 2016, Adefioye held human resources leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consumer Health, Medtronic and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO