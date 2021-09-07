CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mawson Names Ivan Fairhall as New Chief Executive Officer

clevelandstar.com
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ivan Fairhall as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ('CEO'), effective immediately. Mr. Michael Hudson, who has served as the Company's CEO since March 2004, will continue to serve as a director and the Company's Executive Chairman.

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
theregistrysf.com

JLL names Siddharth Taparia Chief Marketing Officer

Transformative marketer and business and technology thought leader joins JLL in new global leadership role. CHICAGO, September 13, 2021– Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Siddharth Taparia to the global role of Chief Marketing Officer. Effective immediately, he will be responsible for the company’s global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

gategroup announces appointment of Christoph Schmitz as new Chief Executive Officer

ZURICH - gategroup, a leading global airline catering and food services provider, announced that Xavier Rossinyol will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021 to pursue new challenges outside of the airline industry. He will be succeeded by Christoph Schmitz, gategroup’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2015.
INDUSTRY
clevelandstar.com

Interra Copper Files 43-101 for Thane Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ('Interra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has completed and filed a technical Report, a N.I. 43-101 compliant report on it's primary asset - the 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C. The...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that John Canning has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 13, 2021. Canning will report to Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO, and will be responsible for all financial functions at Cinedigm to support and enhance the Company's rapid growth trajectory.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mawson
MyChesCo

CMC Energy Services Names New Chief Information Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. “Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul’s unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact,” said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. “Paul’s deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all.”
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Investor Update Webinar on Wednesday, September 29th

SARINA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies') is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company is pleased to announce that Ofer Vicus, CEO, and Abe Dyck, VP of Business Development, will be hosting an investor webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Former Saris, Dorel Executive Jeff Frehner Named Chief Operating Officer at Lectric eBikes

PHOENIX (September 14, 2021) — Lectric eBikes, one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, announced the hire of Jeff Frehner as its new chief operating officer. Frehner, a former executive at Saris Cycling Group and Dorel Sports, joins co-founders Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel in their mission to deliver high-quality, affordable electric bikes to an expanding community of riders.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Autocar, LLC Hires New Chief Experience Officer

New CXO Seeks to Ensure Every Touchpoint is Creating a Lifelong Customer. BIRMIGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, carrier of North America's oldest specialized severe-duty vocational truck brand, has announced the hiring of Craig Antonucci as chief experience officer (CXO), a newly created position. As...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Price#Canada#Mwsnf#Company#Finnish#Australian#The Board Of Mawson#Greenstone Resources#Northern Vertex#Eclipse Mining#Hons#Mech#B Bus#Mawson Gold Limited#Maw#Mxr#Pinksheets#Victorian#Mineral Resource
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

KWAP property arm KWEST appoints new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP) today welcomed the appointment of Hizzan Hamid as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of its property arm KWEST Sdn Bhd, effective Sept 1. His appointment follows the departure of former KWEST CEO Sufian Abdullah, according to a statement by KWAP...
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Michael Mangan Joins Siege Technologies as CFO

Michael Mangan, a veteran finance executive with more than two decades of leadership experience, has joined cybersecurity technology research and development company Siege Technologies as chief financial officer. “I look forward to helping the Siege team grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. It is exciting to get in the...
BUSINESS
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Lyra Therapeutics appoints new CFO

Lyra Therapeutics (NSDQ:LYRA) announced today that it appointed Jason Cavalier as its new chief financial officer, effective today. Cavalier succeeds the company’s current CFO, Don Elsey, who is retiring while he remains expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Lyra — which develops...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
martechseries.com

MetLife Names Michael Roberts as Chief Marketing Officer

MetLife, Inc. announced that Michael Roberts will join the company as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Nov. 2, 2021, and subject to necessary approvals. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf. In this role, Roberts will lead Global Brand and Marketing with responsibility...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

UNFI Names Steve Dietz Chief Customer Officer

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has promoted Steve Dietz to the newly created role of chief customer officer effective Oct. 1. In his new role, Dietz will oversee UNFI’s sales efforts throughout the United States and Canada. Dietz has been UNFI’s president, Pacific region since 2018. As chief customer officer,...
BUSINESS
St. Louis American

Adefioye named chief people officer at Emerson

Emerson appointed Elizabeth Adefioye to the new role of chief people officer to lead diversity, equity, inclusion and talent development for the global industrial software firm. Adefioye, who previously served as chief human resources officer for Ingredion, will lead a newly consolidated human resources function, including accountability for culture, employee experience, end-to-end talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, acquisition integration, organization development and effectiveness, total rewards and HRIS. She will have full responsibility for ensuring the people and culture agenda supports the company’s business objectives. She also joins Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies. Prior to joining Ingredion in 2016, Adefioye held human resources leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consumer Health, Medtronic and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Applause Appoints Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO and Founder Doron Reuveni to Serve as Executive Chairman of Applause Board of Directors. Applause, the worldwide leader in enabling digital quality, announced the appointment of Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer. Malone joined Applause in 2013, previously serving as President and Chief Financial Officer, and will continue as a member of the company’s board of directors. Malone succeeds Applause’s former CEO and Founder, Doron Reuveni, who will now serve as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Chief Executive Officer Of Five9 Makes $839.68 Thousand Sale

Rowan Trollope, Chief Executive Officer at Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Trollope sold 4,914 shares of Five9 at a price of $171.04 per share. The total transaction amounted to $839,679.
STOCKS
techwire.net

Ed-Tech Firm Names Scott Drossos New Chief Executive

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Scott Drossos, a longtime tech leader with experience in startups, managed services and education tech, has been named chief executive officer of Apogee, a Texas-based firm specializing in ed tech.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy