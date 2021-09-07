The Straight Story on Farming

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAgain, a perfectly wonderful book raised my ire by throwing out a tired trope — the assertion that all our societal woes date to the “inception of agriculture” (which phrase is itself a red flag that raises my blood pressure; there is no such point in time or place). This time the claim that farming is to blame for rising violence and inequality came in an otherwise excellent review of our food systems. I will refrain from naming because the rest of the book is worthy reading and I’d like people to do that. So I am making this a general complaint. Another ramble that I hope will show that farming is not the problem and never has been.

