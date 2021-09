Poplarville Lower Elementary Principal Sonya Garrett was recognized by the Mississippi Department of Education for her part in the school being designated one of the seven Mississippi’s science of reading schools. The recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practice and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade. The announcement was made during Monday’s Poplarville School District Board of Trustees meeting.

POPLARVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO