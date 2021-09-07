CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Governments Allocate More Funds for Fossil Fuel Instead of Fighting Air Pollution

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019 and 2020, governments worldwide allocated 20% more foreign assistance funds to fossil fuel projects than to programs to reduce the pollution they generate. Air pollution is the world's worst environmental killer, causing at least 4 million premature deaths each year. However, according to a Clean Air Fund (CAF) research, just 1% of global development money is spent to address this problem.

marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

The world is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. It’s time to admit it’s not enough

Thirty-three years ago, on a sweltering summer day in 1988, NASA scientist James Hansen stood up in front of Congress and testified about an existential threat to the planet: The climate was changing. Heat-trapping gases from fossil fuels were pushing up the global temperature and would lead to more extreme heat and drought in the future. It wasn’t the first warning about the problem, but it helped spur a response. Even George H.W. Bush, campaigning for president at the time, pledged to take on the “greenhouse effect.” The same year, the United Nations launched the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, also known as the IPCC.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How can governments successfully introduce more climate-change related policies?

Governments across the world are under pressure to introduce more climate change-related policies. Below, Verena Fritz, from the World Bank's Governance Global Practice outlines three challenges associated with this. She says effective and accountable governance must be balanced with urgent policy action in order to succeed. Climate change is rapidly...
ENVIRONMENT
Earth 911

Rapidly Reducing Methane Emissions to Halt Climate Change

As concern about the climate crisis increases, we regularly hear about the urgency of reducing our carbon emissions. The term “carbon footprint” has even become mainstream as we attempt to measure our personal impact. Lately, some client scientists are giving information about the urgency of reducing methane emissions as well.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change launches

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hon'ble Minister of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Knowledge Lens (a B2B product company that builds innovative solutions in niche technologies including Big Data, AI, IoT) is honored to have been chosen by Deutsche Gesellschaft furInternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ) to develop this portal. Knowledge Lens collaborated with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), GIZ and MoEFCC to develop PRANA. The portal aims to provide real-time information on city-wise pollution levels. It is a single platform that also provides information on how specific cities are curbing their air pollution levels, as well as historical data on air pollution mitigation milestones achieved since 2018 till date.
INDIA
World Economic Forum

3 global issues governments can solve at a local level

The failure of governments to find multilateral solutions to global problems means that significant challenges are being neglected. Instead governments can begin to solve global issues by taking a pragmatic, local approach to find innovative solutions. We've tested this approach by providing solutions to three challenges that are fundamental to...
POLITICS
Niner Times

How Single-Use Plastics Are Driving Climate Change

(StatePoint) Did you know that single-use plastic is a major driver of climate change and is harmful to human health -- even when it’s recycled? According to a new report, leading consumer goods companies are driving the expansion of plastic production. And by doing so, are threatening the global climate and the health and safety of communities around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Africa’s Little-Known Struggles with Climate Crisis Over the Past Months

"All over the world, people know what is happening in Germany - the floods - in Italy - the hailstorm - in China - the sandstorm - but Africa gets little media attention." These are the sentiments of Nigerian activist Oladosu Adenike about the little to none coverage on Africa's climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

90% of global farm subsidies damage people and planet, says UN

Almost 90% of the $540bn in global subsidies given to farmers every year are “harmful”, a startling UN report has found. This agricultural support damages people’s health, fuels the climate crisis, destroys nature and drives inequality by excluding smallholder farmers, many of whom are women, according to the UN agencies.
AGRICULTURE
illinois.edu

Study provides basis to evaluate food subsectors' emissions of three greenhouse gases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A new, location-specific agricultural greenhouse gas emission study is the first to account for net carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions from all subsectors related to food production and consumption. The work, led by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign atmospheric sciences professor Atul Jain, could help identify the primary plant- and animal-based food sectors contributing to three major greenhouse gas emissions and allow policymakers to take action to reduce emissions from the top-emitting food commodities at different locations across the globe.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
natureworldnews.com

Environmental Activists and Land Defenders Are Being Killed at an Alarming Rate

Last year, as the violent resource grab in the global south proceeded unabated despite the epidemic, murders of environmental and land defenders reached a new high. According to new data provided by Global Witness, 227 individuals died in 2020 while attempting to safeguard forests, rivers, and other ecosystems on which their livelihoods depended.
PROTESTS
Phys.org

Researchers are toilet-training cows to reduce ammonia emissions caused by their waste

On a farm where cows freely relieve themselves as they graze, the accumulation and spread of waste often contaminates local soil and waterways. This can be controlled by confining the cows in barns, but in these close quarters their urine and feces combine to create ammonia, an indirect greenhouse gas. In an article published on September 13 in the journal Current Biology, researchers show that cows can be potty-trained, enabling waste to be collected and treated, thereby cleaning up the barn, reducing air pollution, and creating more open, animal-friendly farms.
WILDLIFE
World Economic Forum

Taking the lead on climate action could be worth $11 trillion to India

Climate change is already impacting people’s lives and livelihoods in India. Left unchecked, people will be under even greater threat and the economy could lose $35 trillion by 2070, according to Deloitte. But if India leads the way with climate action, it could gain $11 trillion in economic value. India...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

World’s Largest Plant Designed to Convert Carbon Dioxide to Rock is Now Operational in Iceland

Carbon dioxide removal has gotten to the next level capacity in Iceland. The world's first and largest climate-positive direct air capture and storage plant in the Geothermal Park in Hellisheidi, Iceland has just become operational, designed to suck up and store carbon dioxide underground. The launch of 'Orca' on Wednesday had been a 'monumental moment' of vision turned to reality for direct air capture industry as a whole.
WORLD
mining.com

Harvard’s $42bn fund to end investment in fossil fuels

Harvard University has announced it will no longer invest in fossil fuels and will instead use its $42 billion endowment to support the world’s transition to a green economy, drawing praise from stakeholders that had long pressed the educational institution to exit such holdings. President Lawrence Bacow, who for years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

California wants air pollution rules suspended to burn more natural gas

(Bloomberg) –California is asking the federal government to declare an “electric reliability emergency” so the Golden State can lean more heavily on fossil fuels to avoid blackouts. The state’s main grid operator wants the U.S. Department of Energy to suspend air-pollution rules for some natural gas-burning power plants in case...
CALIFORNIA STATE

