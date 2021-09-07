Governments Allocate More Funds for Fossil Fuel Instead of Fighting Air Pollution
In 2019 and 2020, governments worldwide allocated 20% more foreign assistance funds to fossil fuel projects than to programs to reduce the pollution they generate. Air pollution is the world's worst environmental killer, causing at least 4 million premature deaths each year. However, according to a Clean Air Fund (CAF) research, just 1% of global development money is spent to address this problem.www.natureworldnews.com
