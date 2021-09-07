My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 23: What to Expect?

My Hero Academia is an extremely popular anime franchise right now. Last week, Funimation announced that they’re bringing Toho’s upcoming film My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission to over 1,500 theaters around the world this fall. Fans in Australia and New Zealand will be able to enjoy the film on October 28 with fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland on October 29. Tickets for the U.S. and Canada will go on sale on October 1. Fans in Latin America will be able to experience the film soon in Spanish and Portuguese and Scandinavian countries will be able to enjoy the film soon courtesy of Wakanim. The film will be available with English subtitles as well as the country’s native language with the exception of Iceland.

