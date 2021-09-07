CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Blue:' Police brutality is theme of Michigan Opera Theatre outside shows in Detroit

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Ripped from the headlines" doesn't typically fit opera performances, but could describe an acclaimed new work coming to Detroit this weekend. "Blue" portrays the hopes and fears of a young Black couple raising a son in 21st century America. Michigan Opera Theatre (MOT) will stage it Saturday and Sunday nights at the riverside Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, east of downtown on Atwater Street. (Ticket link below.)

www.deadlinedetroit.com

