CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ABBA fans react to rush for ‘Voyage’ tour tickets: “Robo-ABBA here we go”

By Will Richards
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBA fans have been reacting as tickets for their special 2022 ‘Voyage’ tour in London went on general sale this morning (September 7). Last week (September 2) the pop icons returned with new songs ‘I Still Have The Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ as well as details of ‘ABBA Voyage’.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to stream the new ABBA Voyage songs online

For the first time in 40 years, ABBA is ready to make us fall in love with its disco-pop tracks all over again with its new studio album, Voyage. While the full album won't be playable until 5 November later this year, you can listen to the first two tracks online right now.
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage tour: How to get tickets to the band’s concert in London

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.Tickets for the residency go on sale on 7 September. To get early access, fans will need to pre-order Voyage before midday on 4 September or sign up for early access on ABBA’s website.Pre-registration for tickets starts at 6pm tonight (2 September) via abbavoyage.com General sale tickets will go on sale here.Created with George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, which is used for the digital effects in Star Wars, animated versions of the band will be going around the world from 2022 to 2026.The group began working on the digital concert before getting back in the studio together to create new material.The residency will take place at the purpose built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and has capacity for 3000 fans.
MUSIC
kfgo.com

Here they go again – ABBA announces first new album in 40 years

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish pop supergroup ABBA said on Thursday they would release their first new album in four decades and stage virtual concerts in London next year. The group, which rose to global stardom before splitting in 1982, said “Voyage” would come out on Nov. 5. “First it was just...
MUSIC
Middletown Press

ABBA returns - after nearly 40 years - with 'Voyage,' new album and concert

ABBA, one of the most successful music groups of all time, has announced its return nearly 40 years with a new studio album — hear two songs from it here — and a new concert that will see singers Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad and instrumentalists/songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus performing digitally via avatars with a live 10-piece band in a purpose-built arena in London, beginning on May 27, 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Björn Ulvaeus
Person
James Righton
Person
Agnetha Fältskog
WZOZ 103.1

ABBA Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

ABBA have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
MUSIC
The Drum

TMW Unlimited opens up on the ‘secret’ voyage of marketing Abba back to life

Pop giants Abba will soon return to the public eye with an ambitious tech-enabled concert performance and album after a 40-year break. TMW Unlimited has been serving as strategic marketing consultant of record – in utter secret. Chief executive Chris Mellish explains how the agency helped to cook up this surprise return.
MUSIC
The US Sun

ABBA announces new album Voyage and here’s where you can pre-order it

Abba fans rejoice! The legendary Swedish quartet are releasing a brand-new album, and it's available to pre-order now. Better still, if you pre-order new record Voyage, you can get early-access tickets for the band's hugely anticipated series of 2022 concerts before they go on sale next Tuesday (September 7). Abba...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert

ABBA have announced their return to action for the first time since 1982 and have released a music video for the one of the two new songs that they have shared from their forthcoming album. The video is for the new track, "I Still Have Faith In You", which they...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robo#Abba Voyage#Abba Arena#Twitter##Gy14gw#Tommgrr#Xshaaan#Nme
The Independent

Abba Voyage: What is band’s new project?

Abba fans have been left excited by news that Abba are announcing a new project together.Last week, a new verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way from the band.The news will be announced on a livestream on Thursday (2 September) at 5.45pm. You can watch the link here.The account’s bio reads: “Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin.”It also lists the names of all four of Abba’s original members, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad.This suggests that all the members are involved, despite it being nearly 40...
MUSIC
Fox News

ABBA to release ‘Voyage,’ its first studio album in 40 years

ABBA is set to release its first album in four decades. The Swedish pop group consisting of Benny Andersson, Frida Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus announced their studio return via Twitter on Thursday after initially teasing something could be coming soon. "We are on our way back! Thank you...
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA fans react with joy to reunion and release of new music

ABBA fans are rejoicing over news of the legendary pop group’s reunion and announcement of their first new music in 40 years. With the announcement of a new album, Voyage, and a show that will feature digital avatars of Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid, fans have celebrated the news all over social media.The reveal marks the first new ABBA music since 1982, which saw the release of singles “Under Attack” and “The Day Before You Came”.It will also be the first time the band have “toured” since 1980.“I can’t believe I am alive at the same time Abba are...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Abba Voyage: How do the real-life bandmembers compare to their digital counterparts?

Abba fans have reacted in delight to the news that the Swedish pop group are reforming to release new music.Yesterday (2 September), the “Waterloo” hitmakers announced the release of a new album, Voyage, which will be released on 5 November via Polydor/Universal Music.Two singles from the album, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, are now available to stream online.The group, which comprises Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, also announced details of a virtual concert series, which will see all four of the band’s original members appear on stage digitally.A...
MUSIC
TechRadar

Bjorn again: Is the Abba Voyage digital concert tech the future of live music?

My my! Abba are back – but not as you’ve ever seen them before. It’s been forty years since the Swedish foursome, responsible for some of the most recognisable songs in pop music history, last released new music. But Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad are back with new tracks – a new album, Abba Voyages, to be released in November 2021 – and more excitingly, new live shows.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

ABBA announcing ‘Voyage’ with ‘historic livestream’ (watch)

ABBA are getting ready to announce something at what they're calling a "historic livestream" today (9/2) at 12:45 PM Eastern. The livestream was announced last week via a verified Twitter account, ABBA Voyage, and ahead of it there are billboards in major cities around the world this morning, featuring the band in TRON-looking outfits, with the tagline "The future of ABBA begins today." (See billboards in London below.) As to what "Voyage" is -- an album? a tour? both? something else? -- that remains to be seen, but you can watch via ABBA's YouTube channel below.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA Debut New Songs, Announce ‘Voyage’ Album And 2022 Digital Show

ABBA have today announced confirmation of their return for the first time in 40 years, with two new songs, an upcoming complete new album and, in 2022, a revolutionary digital concert spectacular. The quartet of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid, one of the most successful pop groups of all time,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

ABBA Voyage: Fans in frenzy as Benny and Bjorn arrive in London ahead of mystery announcement

Abba fans have flooded the internet with speculation ahead of a mysterious announcement later today (2 August).The Swedish pop hitmakers are expected to confirm the launch of new music, a tour, or some other kind of project.Last week, a verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way.Singers Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have been pictured arriving in London ahead of the announcement, which will be made via a livestream today at 5.45pm. You can watch it by clicking here.On social media, fans of Abba shared their opinions about what exactly the Abba Voyage...
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage live: Band announce ‘revolutionary’ concert and brand new album

ABBA have announced that they are releasing their first new music in 40 years, as well as the launch of a “revolutionary” concert next year.Following the announcement this evening in London, the group – made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fälskog and Björn Ulvaeus also unveiled two new singles: “I Still Have Faith With You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.Both songs will appear on their forthcoming, 10-track album, ‘Voyage’. The album, which will be the group’s first studio album since “The Visitors”, will be released this November.ABBA also announced details of a state-of-the-art virtual tour in which all four members of the band will appear on stage digitally.Find out how to get tickets to their concerts here.Follow live updates below:
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy