Lee H. Leonard, of Gillett, Pa. passed away at home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Lee was born in Gillett son of the late King & Beatrice (Sherman) Leonard. He was a graduate of Troy High School. Lee was a self-employed contractor building many area homes until his retirement. Lee once built and owned the Ice Cream Stand on the Berwick Turnpike where he employed many local youths, he always joked that they “ate up all the profits”.