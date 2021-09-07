CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKR-backed ForgeRock targets over $1.9 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - ForgeRock Inc, a digital identity management company backed by an affiliate of private equity firm KKR & Co, is aiming for a valuation of more than $1.9 billion in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise up to $264 million through the IPO, it said in a regulatory filing here on Tuesday. It intends to sell 11 million shares, priced between $21 and $24 per share.

11-year-old ForgeRock provides identity and access management solutions for consumers, workforce and internet of things devices to more than 1,300 customers, including Standard Chartered Plc, Maersk, Philips and Toyota Motor Corp.

A rise in cybersecurity attacks on businesses during the pandemic has pushed up demand for digital security measures, helping drive growth for companies such as ForgeRock.

In the six months to June 30, ForgeRock’s revenue rose to $84.8 million from $$55.4 million a year earlier. It posted a net loss of $20.1 million in the period.

The San Francisco-based company’s investors also include venture capital firms Accel Partners, Meritech Capital Partners and Foundation Capital, as well as tech-focused private equity firm Riverwood Capital.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering. ForgeRock will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FORG.”

Reuters

UPDATE 1-Clearwater Analytics targets nearly $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

(Adds details on offering, background) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Clearwater Analytics, an investment management software company backed by buyout firm Welsh Carson, is targeting an enterprise valuation of nearly $4 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing here on Tuesday. Boise, Idaho-based...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Siemens-backed Thoughtworks valued at $6.4 bln in U.S. IPO

(Adds valuation, details, background) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thoughtworks Holding Inc, a software consultancy company backed by Germany’s Siemens AG, said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range, valuing the firm at about $6.4 billion. The company said it sold 16.4 million shares at...
BUSINESS
bizwest.com

Sovos prices IPO, sets unicorn valuation

LOUISVILLE — Sovos Brands Inc., a formerly California-based food-brand company that recently planted its headquarters flag in Louisville, is going public with an initial stock offering that values the firm at more than $1.5 billion. BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar...
LOUISVILLE, CO
verdictfoodservice.com

Restaurant software company Toast targets $18bn valuation in IPO

Boston-based restaurant software company Toast is hoping for a valuation of more than $18bn in its initial public offering (IPO) next week. Toast intends to sell Class A common stock shares in the IPO for a price ranging between $30 and $33 per share. In a new S-1/A filing on...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Rao's pizza sauce parent Sovos Brands to raise up to $372.8 million in IPO at valuation of up to $1.6 billion

Sovos Brands Inc. , the company behind Rao's pizza sauces and noosa yogurt, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 23.3 million shares, priced at $14 to $16 each. The company would raise $372.8 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion at the top of that range. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters on the deal with proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under its credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The company had net income of $10.4 million in the 26 weeks to June 26, up from $9.1 million in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $351.2 million from $261.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs names 25-year insider as CFO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Tuesday named Denis P. Coleman III as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. Coleman will hold the title of deputy chief financial officer, effective immediately, through the end of the year. Coleman will take over for Stephen M. Scherr, who worked for Goldman Sachs for nearly 30 years, and spent the past three years as CFO. Scherr will become a senior director after he retires at the end of the year. Coleman has worked for Goldman Sachs since 1996, serving as co-head of the global financing group in its investment banking unit for the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Norway's Visma Considers 2023 IPO

Norwegian software service firm Visma's leadership is eyeing a potential 2023 initial public offering, a spokesman told Reuters. “We are considering an IPO during 2023, of course given that market conditions are favorable. The Oslo Stock Exchange could be a good option,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement, Reuters reported.
BUSINESS
